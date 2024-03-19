BARDEJOV Debuts On Digital And VOD Beginning Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bardejov, the true story of the Jews of Bardejov in Slovakia during World War II, will debut on digital and video on demand on March 19 in the United States and Canada, via streaming platforms, including iTunes, Apple, Amazon Prime, Google Play, VOD and others

On March 13, the stars came out in Hollywood for the North American premiere of the film, presented by Gravitas Ventures and hosted by director Danny A. Abeckaser and producer and Holocaust survivor Emil A. Fish.

Notable guests at the premiere event included the film's stars Robert Davi, Danny A. Abeckaser, Darren Weiss, Julien Brass, Kyle Stefanski, plus actors Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, TV host and actor Mario Lopez, Lorenzo Antonucci, Jeremy Luke, Joel Michaely, Oshri Cohen, and notable guests such as Nicole Mitchell Murphy, Alanna Stewart, Grammy-nominated producer Mike Hermosa, DJ Pookie, and the film's composer Lionel Cohen. The film also stars Dean Miroshnikov and Omer Hazan.

Bardejov, directed by Abeckaser, depicts a true story of the Holocaust from the perspective of Fish, a survivor. The movie was screened for more than 300 guests at Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring water provided by Chlorophyll, followed by an after-party at Norah restaurant in West Hollywood that featured a gourmet wood oven pizza bar and sounds by Pookie.