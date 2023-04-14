Anna Moskowitz And Zoe Brown Announce Production Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Premiering April 20 In LA

Director Anna Moskowitz and Executive Producer Zoe Brown are thrilled to announce their local production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, a thought-provoking play that explores the complexities of human relationships and the scars that bind us together.

The production, featuring an experience and led by a team of highly talented women, will run for a limited engagement from April 20th through 23rd at 905 Cole Avenue in Los Angeles, CA.

Gruesome Playground Injuries follows the story of Doug, played by Andrew Simon, and Kayleen, played by Hope Luna, who meet repeatedly over 30 years, brought together by injury, heartbreak, and their own self-destructive tendencies. As their lives continue to intersect at pivotal ages, the two childhood friends begin to compare scars and the physical calamities that continue to pull them to one another. The female-led team behind Gruesome Playground Injuries is committed to storytelling that is unapologetically human, and believes in the power of live theater to provoke thought and ignite meaningful conversations. The production, which contains strong language, depictions of self-harm, and mentions of sexual assault and suicide, aims to address important topics such as mental health, consent, and body image through their transparent reflection of these typically 'taboo' subjects.

Their production also takes a unique approach to staging, setting the scene in a Catholic middle school, providing an emotionally evocative backdrop for the story. Audiences are invited to reflect on their own experiences, and how pivotal moments have shaped their lives, as they are immersed in the physical manifestation of those "uncomfortable" years growing up. Paired with the choice of a juice box or a glass of wine, the production promises to be a compelling and introspective experience. Gruesome Playground Injuries is being directed by Anna Moskowitz, who has a wealth of experience as an assistant director for new plays and musical revivals under renowned directors including Dominique Serrand, Gisela Cardenas, Peter Brosius, and Drama Desk Award-winner Peter Rothstein. Zoe Brown serves as the Executive Producer, bringing her own expertise from working under Producers on hot series such as Love, Victor and Euphoria.

Brown touched on her own personal connection to the production, "My career goal is to help others create, and create myself, content that starts conversations about mental health. I think that when a show touches on deep, dark matters in a hopeful and real way, it can help people a lot."

The Los Angeles production of Gruesome Playground Injuries will take place at 905 Cole Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038, with street parking available. The estimated run time is 1 hour and 15 minutes. The show starts at 8pm PT, with doors opening at 7:30pm PT and press check-in/arrivals at 7:00pm PT on Friday, April 21st, which is the best day for press and VIP attendance. A portion of the sales from the production will go to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit organization focused on gun violence prevention. For more information and ticket purchases, please visit the event website Click Here.