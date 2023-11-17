Anika Noni Rose and Gaby Moreno Join DISNEY IN CONCERT: The Sound of Magic at The Soraya

Join The Soraya and New West Symphony for Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic, a symphonic celebration of Disney music, animation, and memories – a century in the making!



Only at The Soraya — Tony® Award-winner Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana in The Princess and The Frog) will introduce the 8 p.m. performance of Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic and GRAMMY®-nominated singer Gaby Moreno (Elena of Avalor theme song) will close each concert with a special, and most beloved encore song.



Your favorite characters and music from across the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalog come to life on the concert hall stage and screen to create a cinematic concert experience like never before. Performed by a live symphony orchestra, beloved songs, and scores are combined into exciting new medleys and suites, creating an unexpected and thrilling journey of music and animation that only Disney can deliver. This newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score, and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and more.



Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin, and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster.