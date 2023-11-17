Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Anika Noni Rose and Gaby Moreno Join DISNEY IN CONCERT: The Sound of Magic at The Soraya

There are two concert on December 18, 2023.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 3 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
World Premiere of HANYAK, A One Woman Show Starring Tanna Frederick, to be Presented at Tw Photo 4 World Premiere of HANYAK, A One Woman Show Starring Tanna Frederick, to be Presented at Two Roads Theater in Studio City

Anika Noni Rose and Gaby Moreno Join DISNEY IN CONCERT: The Sound of Magic at The Soraya

 Join The Soraya and New West Symphony for Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic, a symphonic celebration of Disney music, animation, and memories – a century in the making!  

Only at The Soraya — Tony® Award-winner Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana in The Princess and The Frog) will introduce the 8 p.m. performance of Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic and GRAMMY®-nominated singer Gaby Moreno (Elena of Avalor theme song) will close each concert with a special, and most beloved encore song. 

Your favorite characters and music from across the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalog come to life on the concert hall stage and screen to create a cinematic concert experience like never before. Performed by a live symphony orchestra, beloved songs, and scores are combined into exciting new medleys and suites, creating an unexpected and thrilling journey of music and animation that only Disney can deliver. This newly imagined concert takes you on a magic carpet ride through the most memorable song, score, and movie moments of The Walt Disney Company, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and more. 

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic is under the direction of an acclaimed creative team, including Creative Director Amy Tinkham, Music Director Giles Martin, and Arranger and Orchestrator Ben Foster. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Concert Reading Of SEEDS OF RESISTANCE Followed By A Moderated Discussion, Presented By Ab Photo
Concert Reading Of SEEDS OF RESISTANCE Followed By A Moderated Discussion, Presented By About...Productions

About...Productions presents a unique online event featuring plays created by educationally underrepresented 10-12th graders in the company's Young Theaterworks' Social Justice Residency at Roosevelt High School's Math, Science, and Technology Magnet Academy (MSTMA) in Boyle Heights.

2
Do LaB Announces Early Bird Ticket Release For LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE 2024 Photo
Do LaB Announces Early Bird Ticket Release For LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE 2024

Lightning in a Bottle, North America's original boutique festival, has announced Early Bird tickets for the 2024 edition at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California from May 22-27.

3
Lesli Margheita, George Salazar & More to Star in Pasadena Playhouse HOLIDAY SPECTACUL Photo
Lesli Margheita, George Salazar & More to Star in Pasadena Playhouse HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Pasadena Playhouse announces the cast for their Holiday Spectacular, including Broadway stars MaryAnn Hu and Lesli Margheita. Get all the details here.

4
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse

Director Michael Michetti has put thought and heart into his production and peopled it with a strong cast whose characters opt for playing the strength of their convictions over histrionics. A hurricane force this WIND is not, but there’s plenty to enjoy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Clue in Los Angeles Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
Dog Man: The Musical in Los Angeles Dog Man: The Musical
Kirk Douglas Theatre (11/21-1/07)
Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-11/26)
A Very Die Hard Christmas in Los Angeles A Very Die Hard Christmas
Theatre 40 (12/10-12/20)
The Addams Family in Los Angeles The Addams Family
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (11/04-11/26)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Schubert’s Octet in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Schubert’s Octet
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/02-4/02)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) in Los Angeles Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Smothers Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging and Acceptance in Los Angeles My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging and Acceptance
The Zephyr Theatre (12/10-12/10)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You