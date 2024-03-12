Andrew Lippa's WILD PARTY Will Return For Four Shows at Jaxx Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jaxx Theatricals has announced their 17 Year Anniversary Extension of Andrew Lippa's Wild Party as part of the Jaxx Theatre's Grand Re-Opening in their new home on Wednesday, March 27th through March 30th, 2024. Book, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show is Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas*, Artistic Director of Jaxx Theatricals, United States Cultural Arts Envoy and recent Stage Raw Award Winner for Direction and Drama Critics Circle Award Nominee for Choreography for Wild Party. Mr. Lucas has also been nominated for the Artistic Director Achievement Award and an LA Ovation Award for Chicago, the Musical (Co-Producer/Director/Choreographer) starring Tony-Award Winner, Katrina Lenk as Velma Kelly. The production is Music Directed by Jill Marie Burke and Brent Crayon, Stage Managed by Colin Tracy and Produced by Jesus David Torres Morabito.

A steamy prohibition tale, steamrolling and roaring its way across the stage, Andrew Lippa's Wild Party was an Off-Broadway gem that garnered an array of industry accolades, including Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Obie awards. Based on Joseph Moncure March's 1928 narrative poem of the same name, this darkly brilliant show features one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written.

Lovers, Queenie and Burrs decide to throw the party-to-end-all-parties in their Manhattan apartment. After the colorful arrival of a slew of guests living life on the edge, Queenie's wandering eyes land on a striking man named Black. As the decadence is reaching a climax, so is Burrs' jealousy, which erupts and sends him into a violent rage. Gun in hand and inhibitions abandoned, Burrs turns on Queenie and Black. The gun gets fired, but who's been shot?

Andrew Lippa's Wild Party is a favorite of theatre companies that like to push the envelope. Creative potential leaps from its pages and it is packed with high- energy dance numbers and catchy tunes.

The musical opened Off-Broadway on February 24, 2000, at the Manhattan Club Theatre and ran for 54 performances. Directed by Gabriel Barre, choreographed by Mark Dendy, and with musical direction by Stephen Oremus, it starred Julia Murney as Queenie, Brian d'Arcy James as Burrs, Taye Diggs as Mr. Black and Idina Menzel as Kate.

The returning cast of Jaxx's Wild Party stars: Madelyn Claire Lego as Queenie, Kyle Steven Stocker as Burrs, Chris Louis as Mr. Black and Whitney Vigil as Kate; again features Alora Kinley as the Detective/Kegs, Mary Louise Lukasiewicz as Mae, Julie Mai Nguyen as Dolores, James Ramirez as Max, Christopher Robert Smith as Eddie, Jesus David Torres Morabito as Jackie and Kyler Wells as Sam; Taylor Bailey & Natalie Reff take over the roles of Nadine & Madelaine True respectively; and Jaxx welcomes new cast members, Matt Bergonzine as Oscar and Brian Bogart as Phil. The extension swings are Francis Cabison & Keenan Juarez-O'Connell.

Returning Designers include Jamie Humiston (Sound) and Jeremy Lucas (Costumes) with Calvin Butler re-creating Justin Kelley-Cahill's Lighting Design. Wild Party features a live band with Brent Crayon (keys). Returning Band Members include Aric Kline (trumpet), Phil Moore (winds), Jonathan Pintoff (bass) & Tom Zygmont (drums).

Subsequently, Jeremy Lucas' Directorial Debut was the West Coast premiere of Andrew Lippa's Wild Party with DOMA at the former Met Theatre in 2006, so it was a full circle moment for him to Direct Wild Party as the final show in that same space back in October.

"I am thrilled to have the extraordinary cast and crew of our Award-winning Wild Party infuse this former bodega-now-theatre with oodles of talent and love. I knew we had to bring the show back for our 17-year anniversary and re-opening. I never could have imagined I would have a hand in building a theatre from scratch, but I am beyond grateful that most of the cast, crew and band are able to return. There are only 4 shows, and it is an intimate space, so get your tickets before they are gone." says Lucas.

Jaxx's debut production was the critically acclaimed West Coast premiere of Cy Coleman's The Life at the Stella Adler Theatre starring David St. Louis ("Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist") and Drag Superstar, Willam ("RuPaul's Drag Race"). The team also produced the successful 99-seat premiere of Matilda, the Musical at the former Met Theatre in 2019 - the show that helped a theatre company survive a worldwide pandemic. Jaxx produced the World Premiere of Halfway to Gethsemane and participated in the Producers' Encore Awards which welcomed 10 original shows with an Encore performance at The Jaxx Theatre at last year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. Next up, Jaxx will produce the London version of Chess for this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Wild Party re-opens Wednesday, March 27th with the Jaxx17 VIP Reception following the show and runs March 28th, 29th & 30th. All shows @ 8PM. The Jaxx Theatre is located at 5432 Santa Monica Blvd. in East Hollywood, 90029. Parking is available at 1110 N. Western Ave. For tickets please visit: www.Showclix.com/Event/Jaxx-WildParty.

*Denotes, member of the Stage Directors & Choreographer Society, the union for professional Directors & Choreographers in the United States.

Photo Credit: Corran Villalobos