America's Favorite Orphan Is Back With GROWN UP ORPHAN ANNIE At The Hollywood & Edinburgh Fringe Festivals

Award-winning actor, writer & comedian, Katherine Bourne Taylor, is performing her no-holds-barred, character-based cringe-comedy solo show Grown Up Orphan Annie at The Broadwater Studio Theatre during the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June prior to a full run this August at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"The world's favorite orphan is back, and just like you, she's, unfortunately, a grownup. Peek into Annie's Cool 2023 Celebrity Lifestyle, and join her as she eulogizes her dad, searches for a new best friend, and saves the world from being run by Billionaires. Optimism! Grief! Animal sidekicks!"

A child star who's stumbled into adulthood, Grown Up Orphan Annie is a new twist on the beloved comic strip/radio show/Broadway musical character. Annie has relied on people liking her for survival, and can't grasp why what worked for her as a child isn't translating to her adult peers.

Written and performed by Bourne Taylor, the show unpacks the concept of adult loneliness and complicated power dynamics with older men, while Annie searches for a sidekick (an animal, of course) who can love her for who she really is. Grown Up Orphan Annie shows us that in our least likable moments, we can sometimes find our truest friends. And Annie REALLY wants to be your friend.

Creator Katherine Bourne Taylor says, "I hope this show encourages audiences to be gentler with their own and each other's eccentricities. Everyone is fighting a battle we aren't aware of, even those we deem unworthy of our empathy. Laughter is a tool in our arsenals to reveal deep truths, and Grown Up Orphan Annie can't help but confront the audience with her own- and ultimately universal- truths about the loss that comes with moving away from childhood, and desperation for connection in the modern world."

The character of Annie was built over seven years of stand-up variety shows and cabarets in Dallas, Chicago, and Los Angeles with special support from The Elysian Theatre's Very In Progress Programming in Los Angeles. Previews will take place in June at the Hollywood Fringe Festival leading up to its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with Gilded Balloon, one of the "Big Four" programmers.