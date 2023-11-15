Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Previews for POTUS begin Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its Los Angeles premiere of the three-time Tony Award-nominated play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, written by Selina Fillinger (Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Something Clean) and directed by Jennifer Chambers (The Cake, The Enigmatist).

The cast includes Ito Aghayere (Junk, Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Chris; Maria Bello (Beef, A History of Violence) as Bernadette; Alexandra Billings (Wicked, Transparent) as Margaret; Lauren Blumenfeld (The Assembled Parties, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Stephanie; Shannon Cochran (A Doll’s House, Part 2; Bug) as Harriet; Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Suburgatory) as Dusty; and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange Is the New Black, The Motherf**ker with the Hat) as Jean.

Previews for POTUS begin Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, January 25, 2024. 

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it’s a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.


