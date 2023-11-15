Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Previews for POTUS begin Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its Los Angeles premiere of the three-time Tony Award-nominated play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, written by Selina Fillinger (Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Something Clean) and directed by Jennifer Chambers (The Cake, The Enigmatist).
The cast includes Ito Aghayere (Junk, Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Chris; Maria Bello (Beef, A History of Violence) as Bernadette; Alexandra Billings (Wicked, Transparent) as Margaret; Lauren Blumenfeld (The Assembled Parties, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Stephanie; Shannon Cochran (A Doll’s House, Part 2; Bug) as Harriet; Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Suburgatory) as Dusty; and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange Is the New Black, The Motherf**ker with the Hat) as Jean.
Previews for POTUS begin Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, January 25, 2024.
A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it’s a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done.
