Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY November 12

Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi will be closing their production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical, on November 12 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

The Addams Family is accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Gary Poirot, with direction by Elizabeth Stockton and choreography by Becky Castells, and performs on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:00pm.

Limited seating is still available for purchase on the Cultural Arts Center website: Click Here or by phoning the box office at 805-583-7900. Although this show is suitable for all ages, children under 8 years may not fully understand or appreciate the humor and plot. Parental discretion is advised.