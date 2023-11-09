Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY November 12

The Addams Family is accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Gary Poirot, with direction by Elizabeth Stockton and choreography by Becky Castells.
POPULAR
Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi will be closing their production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a musical, on November 12 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065.
The Addams Family is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show is based upon The Addams Family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.
The Addams Family is accompanied by a live orchestra conducted by Gary Poirot, with direction by Elizabeth Stockton and choreography by Becky Castells, and performs on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:00pm.
Limited seating is still available for purchase on the Cultural Arts Center website: Click Here or by phoning the box office at 805-583-7900. Although this show is suitable for all ages, children under 8 years may not fully understand or appreciate the humor and plot. Parental discretion is advised.
Videos
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|Mulatto Math: Summing Up the Race Equation in America – A BFF Free Theatre Event – one night only!
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/17-11/17)
|FRAGMENTS 2
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/15-11/15)
|Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/24-3/24)
|Green Umbrella Series: California Festival
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/14-11/14)
|The Jewish Dog
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (11/09-11/19)
|Darryl Maximilian Robinson Recalls His 1984 Captain Hook In 'Peter Pan' At Enchanted Hills Playhouse
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (11/25-12/24)PHOTOS
|LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Anna Lapwood
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/21-4/21)
|La County Tree Lighting Ceremony Presented by The Music Center
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center (11/27-11/27)
|Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You