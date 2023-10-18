Academy Award-Winner Richard Dreyfuss to Take Part in Exclusive Conversation at Laguna Playhouse

Academy Award-winning actor and author, Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, The Goodbye Girl, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) will join Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein to discuss his life, career, and his passion for civics education, the topic of his new book, “One Thought Scares Me...: We Teach Our Children What We Wish Them to Know; We Don't Teach Our Children What We Don't Wish Them to Know.” Following their discussion, Mr. Dreyfuss will take questions from the audience and autograph copies of his book. This special event will take place on Sunday, January 7 at 4:30 pm and begin with a catered reception and the chance to win special memorabilia from Richard Dreyfuss' career. At 5:30 pm, guests will be invited into the Playhouse where the conversation begins, followed by questions & answers with those in attendance, and autographs for his book.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Laguna Playhouse and the Dreyfuss Civics Initiative. Tickets include a copy of the book "One Thought Scares Me…”.

ABOUT Richard Dreyfuss

Richard Dreyfuss was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1947 and has been acting in American theater and films for over 50 years. He's known throughout the world for his roles in American Graffiti, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, Jaws, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. He won the Oscar in 1978 for his performance in The Goodbye Girl and was nominated again in 1995 for his performance in Mr. Holland's Opus.

In his personal life, Dreyfuss has spent a lifetime championing the democratic process and the foundational blocks of our Republican Democracy. Oxford University accepted his proposal “to research the damage being done to America by the absence of teaching Civics.” He became a Senior Research Advisor at St. Antony's College, Oxford, where he spent four years.

In 2008, he founded The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative (thedreyfussinitiative.org) to encourage, revive, elevate, and enhance the teaching of civics in American schools. The nonprofit organization's programs are meant to promote the advancement of civic education, civic virtue and the role citizens can play in the success of our country.

His recently published book, “One Thought Scares Me…” eloquently articulates the causes and consequences of the lack of civics education in American public schools over the last 50 years.

TICKETS AND PRICING

Tickets for this one night only event are now on sale. Ticket prices are $150.00 for one ticket; $250.00 for two tickets (each ticket includes a copy of the book). The ticket price for admission is a donation split between Laguna Playhouse and The Dreyfuss Initiative and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

For more information on all shows and programming visit Click Here. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.