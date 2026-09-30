AN IRISH CHRISTMAS Unveils West Coast Tour Dates
The production showcases championship dancers and traditional Irish music alongside holiday storytelling across five West Coast venues.
Kerry Irish Productions has announced the continued celebration of its acclaimed holiday production, An Irish Christmas—a heartwarming, high‑energy showcase of Irish music, dance, song and storytelling that has performed across the West Coast for more than a decade and broadcast on PBS.
Blending world‑champion Irish dancers, virtuoso musicians, and cherished holiday traditions, An Irish Christmas has become a cornerstone of seasonal performing arts, praised for its authenticity, artistry, and joyful spirit.
2026 Tour Dates
Dec 17-18 at 7:30pm
Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande CA
Dec 19 at 7:30pm
Balboa Theatre in San Diego CA
with special guests from Clan Rince School of Irish Dance
Dec 20 at 3:00pm
Fox Visalia Theatre in Visalia CA
Dec 22 at 7:30pm
Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara CA
Dec 23 at 7:00pm
Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks CA
with special guests from Celtic Irish Dance Academy
For years, An Irish Christmas has lit up stages from San Diego to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks, Visalia, and San Jose, becoming a beloved annual event for families, cultural organizations, and performing arts patrons.
The show features championship dancers from productions including Riverdance, Lord of the Dance and Celtic Wings, traditional Irish music performed by master musicians, familiar holiday carols, and storytelling and customs that bring Irish holiday traditions to life. The program offers multigenerational appeal for families.
In 2017 Kerry Irish Productions partnered with PBS and Tourism Ireland in a televised presentation of An Irish Christmas that has aired for several years during the holidays season. The PBS broadcast introduced the show into homes around the country, earning praise for its artistry, cultural authenticity, and holiday warmth, expanding the show's legacy far beyond the West Coast.
From the hills of County Kerry to the stages of America, Margaret O'Carroll and her company, Kerry Irish Productions, are creating an unbreakable bond between the old and the new. A native of Tralee, Co. Kerry, Ireland, O'Carroll founded the Los Angeles-based production company to showcase Irish projects in performing arts centers across the United States.
The company has become a vital force in the world of Irish music in America, proudly promoting Ireland's rich traditions of music, dance, song, and storytelling. O'Carroll, a former member of the Irish National Folk Theatre, draws on her extensive classical music background to forge a path that honors Irish heritage while also creating something new. "We are a product of so much that came before us and our traditions are part of that inheritance," she says. "There is a value to these traditions... Folk theatre is the protector, the interpreter, the narrator, the pulse, the heartbeat of these traditions".
Kerry Irish Productions has partnered with major organizations to promote Ireland, including American Airlines, Aer Lingus, and Tourism Ireland. The company also provides high-end entertainment for corporate clients and has worked with organizations such as the World Affairs Council, IDA Ireland, and the Los Angeles Consular Corps. Their work has earned them some impressive moments in the spotlight. In an historic first, Kerry Irish Productions was invited to produce a 10-minute live Irish dance segment for ICN Network, a Chinese national television network. The segment was broadcast across both the U.S. and China as part of Chinese New Year celebrations. The company was also invited to provide the lead entertainment in a tribute to actress Julie Andrews, where she led a standing ovation for their dance performance.
Kerry Irish Productions partnered with PBS and Tourism Ireland for televised performance of An Irish Christmas that ran for several years as part of the PBS autumn pledge drive.
The company has several different titles that it showcases, including: An Irish Christmas, Christmas from a Celtic Table, Ireland Alive-O, St Patrick's Day in Ireland, The Heart of an Irish Woman, and Celtic Wings.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
|
Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS