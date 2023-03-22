ACCOMPLICE to Open at The Sherry Theater in April

Accomplice seems like a fairly simple story, at first. A woman, having an affair with her husband's junior business partner, contrives to seize control of a significant portion of her husband's company assets and dispose of her annoying spouse by poisoning his drink.

Of course, if the plot was this simple, this would be a remarkably short entertainment. However, the play manipulates our perceptions of who will be the perpetrator and who will be the victim with plot twists that occur with increasing frequency and velocity. Central to the action is the fact that there's an accomplice in there somewhere, whose participation ensures the success of the whole criminal undertaking.

Just exactly who is the accomplice? Unless you're already a dedicated mystery buff, you won't see this one coming.

Rupert Holmes is the playwright of this work, which debuted on Broadway in 1990. Much of Holmes' other work consists of the books for musicals including Curtains, Twelfth Night, The First Wives' Club, Marty, Drood, The Nutty Professor, much more.

Trace Oakley directs. He has over 60 directorial credits, among them The Manitou House (which he also wrote) ; Love, Madness and Somewhere in Between; The Trial of Dali; his adaptation of Ruddigore; On the 20th Century; Pride and Prejudice; many more. He also has over 100 additional credits as an actor, playwright and producer. He also co-founded the Proof Doubt Closer Theatre and was artistic director of Denver's Chicken Lips Comedy Theatre.

Trace's cast for Accomplice includes Peter Mastne, Richard Rosales, Alexis Long Winters and Samantha Drews.

Have you figured out who the Accomplice is?

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Note: A reception precedes the Friday, April 7 performance at 7:00 p.m.

WHAT: Accomplice, a mystery/thriller.

WHO: Written by Rupert Holmes. Directed by Trace Oakley. Presented by CCPT.

WHERE: The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

WHEN: April 7- April 29, 2023. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $25.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232331®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Faccomplice-tickets-591780299807?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 45 minutes, plus one intermission.