Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ACCOMPLICE to Open at The Sherry Theater in April

Just exactly who is the accomplice? Unless you're already a dedicated mystery buff, you won't see this one coming.

Mar. 22, 2023  

ACCOMPLICE to Open at The Sherry Theater in April

Accomplice seems like a fairly simple story, at first. A woman, having an affair with her husband's junior business partner, contrives to seize control of a significant portion of her husband's company assets and dispose of her annoying spouse by poisoning his drink.

Of course, if the plot was this simple, this would be a remarkably short entertainment. However, the play manipulates our perceptions of who will be the perpetrator and who will be the victim with plot twists that occur with increasing frequency and velocity. Central to the action is the fact that there's an accomplice in there somewhere, whose participation ensures the success of the whole criminal undertaking.

Just exactly who is the accomplice? Unless you're already a dedicated mystery buff, you won't see this one coming.

Rupert Holmes is the playwright of this work, which debuted on Broadway in 1990. Much of Holmes' other work consists of the books for musicals including Curtains, Twelfth Night, The First Wives' Club, Marty, Drood, The Nutty Professor, much more.

Trace Oakley directs. He has over 60 directorial credits, among them The Manitou House (which he also wrote) ; Love, Madness and Somewhere in Between; The Trial of Dali; his adaptation of Ruddigore; On the 20th Century; Pride and Prejudice; many more. He also has over 100 additional credits as an actor, playwright and producer. He also co-founded the Proof Doubt Closer Theatre and was artistic director of Denver's Chicken Lips Comedy Theatre.

Trace's cast for Accomplice includes Peter Mastne, Richard Rosales, Alexis Long Winters and Samantha Drews.

Have you figured out who the Accomplice is?

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Note: A reception precedes the Friday, April 7 performance at 7:00 p.m.

WHAT: Accomplice, a mystery/thriller.

WHO: Written by Rupert Holmes. Directed by Trace Oakley. Presented by CCPT.

WHERE: The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

WHEN: April 7- April 29, 2023. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $25.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232331®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Faccomplice-tickets-591780299807?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 1 hour 45 minutes, plus one intermission.




Review: THE THIN PLACE at Atwater Village Theatre Photo
Review: THE THIN PLACE at Atwater Village Theatre
Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath’s THE THIN PLACE is an eerie meditation on grief, regret and the need for closure, though it is undermined by the lack of a satisfying conclusion despite phenomenal performances.
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Th Photo
Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre West
Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its spring production, An American in Paris. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates Photo
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates
The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.
Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Photo
Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This May
To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic compilation  Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance.

More Hot Stories For You


Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre WestLuke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre West
March 22, 2023

Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its spring production, An American in Paris. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Wins Top Honors For Architecture By The United States Institute Of Theatre TechnologyRed Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Wins Top Honors For Architecture By The United States Institute Of Theatre Technology
March 22, 2023

The United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) announced that the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus project would be receiving the top honor in this year's Architecture Awards Programs.
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 DatesSixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates
March 22, 2023

The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.
Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This MayWild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This May
March 22, 2023

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic compilation  Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces World-Premiere Without Walls (WOW) Production: LA LUCHALa Jolla Playhouse Announces World-Premiere Without Walls (WOW) Production: LA LUCHA
March 22, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a brand new project as part of its acclaimed Without Walls (WOW) series: La Lucha, a world-premiere immersive experience created by award-winning artist David Israel Reynoso and his company Optika Moderna (WOW Festival productions of Las Quinceañeras, Waking La Llorona).
share