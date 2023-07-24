A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach

One of the theatre world's most beloved musicals, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, will come to Long Beach this weekend.

Mid-World Players has created a darker version of this show, inspired by the films of Wes Anderson, to experience this look into what competition, family values, expectations, puberty, unobtainable goals, and abuse can do to a child on the brink of growing into their own. Director Jesse Seann Atkinson wanted to focus more on the back story and humanity of each character to see who they really are underneath, besides the cartoon hilarity they represent. "Although adults play these middle school kids, these kids are real and their circumstances still exist today, in any competitive role within a household, trying to live up to a certain expectation, or trying to simply find a reason to exist."

Experience this show opening this weekend and running July 28th through August 12th, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm at Stanford Middle School in Long Beach, CA. Arrive early enough to submit to be one of our four volunteers to participate in the Bee and be a part of the action. Come out and support these incredible actors as they bring this show to life in all of its uncomfortable chaotic glory. Starring the talents of Jennifer Harmon, Briana Bonilla, Nichole Whiter, Jesse Seann Atkinson, Sophie Nagatoshi, Russell Malang, Van Hudson, Adelaide Hwang and Michael Alvarez, and featuring such memorable songs as Pandemonium, My Friend the Dictionary, My Unfortunate Erection, and The I Love You Song.

Tickets available on www.midworldplayers.com or at Click Here