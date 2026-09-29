A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 to Open at Little Fish Theatre
Tara Donovan and Patrick Vest star in Hnath's Tony-nominated sequel at The Pond in Redondo Beach.
Little Fish Theatre will present Lucas Hnath's sharp, funny, and thought-provoking A Doll's House, Part 2. Performances run October 9-25, 2026, at The Pond, Little Fish Theatre's intimate Redondo Beach venue at 514 N. Prospect Ave. Ste L-1 Redondo Beach, Ca 90277.
Fifteen years after Nora Helmer famously walked out on her husband and children at the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, she returns with an urgent request. Her unexpected arrival forces Nora and the family she left behind to confront old wounds, conflicting memories, and profoundly different ideas about love, marriage, duty, and personal freedom.
Boldly contemporary while honoring its theatrical roots, Hnath's acclaimed, Tony Award-nominated play examines the consequences of Nora's departure and the unfinished business she left behind. As long-held beliefs are challenged, each character must reconsider the roles society assigns-and the price of refusing to play them.
Directed by Coltrin and featuring Tara Donovan, Patrick Vest, Shirley Hatton, and Adrianne Gaor, A Doll's House, Part 2 is an intimate, incisive, and emotionally charged exploration of freedom, identity, and self-discovery.
About the Playwright
Lucas Hnath's most recent play, Dana H., was at the Vineyard Theatre in New York. Lucas received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Play with A Doll's House, Part 2. Hnath's other plays include Hillary and Clinton, The Thin Place, Red Speedo, The Christians, A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney, Isaac's Eye and Death Tax. He has been produced on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre and Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Soho Rep and Ensemble Studio Theatre. His plays have also premiered at the Humana Festival of New Plays, Victory Gardens and South Coast Repertory. He is a New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect, a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre and an alumnus of New Dramatists. Awards: Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award and the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize.
About the Artists
The production stars LFT's Artistic Associate Tara Donovan as Nora (Much Ado About Nothing and Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare by the Sea), Patrick Vest as Torvald (Taking Sides and The Country House, Little Fish Theatre; Utah Shakespeare Festival), Shirley Hatton as Anne Marie (Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, Little Fish Theatre; The Half-Life of Marie Curie, Torrance Theatre Company), and Adrianne Gaor as Emmy (Far Away and Proof, UCLA), who will also appear in an upcoming Netflix series.
Directed by Stephanie A. Coltrin, Co-Artistic Director for Little Fish Theatre and Shakespeare by the Sea, the production team includes Coltrin as Sound Designer; Michael Keith Allen as Set Designer (Long Way Go Down, Ovation-nominated); James Callaghan as Lighting Designer (Meteor Shower, On the Farce Day of Christmas, and Fallen Angels at LFT) ; Michael Mullen (Pygmalion, Cry It Out, and Pick of the Vine: An Unexpected Guest at LFT) as Costume Designer; Julia Poprac as Production and Front of House Coordinator.
Director's Note
"This play is wonderfully complicated, with no easy answers. Every character's perspective is right. Hnath addresses the fallout from Ibsen's 'door slam heard round the world' and answers the question we've all wondered about: What happened after Nora left? The possibilities he gives us are surprising, realistic, funny, and heartbreaking. And perhaps most strikingly, the play reminds us that, more than a century later, the conversation that Ibsen highlighted, continues, " says director Stephanie Coltrih.
Little Fish Theatre Looks Toward Its Next Chapter
A Doll's House, Part 2 will be Little Fish Theatre's final full production at The Pond, the company's temporary performance space at the Beach Cities Health District campus. Little Fish Theatre is actively seeking a new venue where it can continue presenting bold, intimate theatre and serving audiences throughout the South Bay.
The company welcomes conversations with community partners, property owners, arts supporters, and others who may be able to help identify its next home. Updates about Little Fish Theatre's search and future programming will be shared at www.littlefishtheatre.org and through the company's social media channels.
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