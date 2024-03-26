60's Raise The Roof Rock Concert Will Help American Veterans

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A benefit to raise funds to replace the roof of Community Post 46 and for Veterans National Entertainment Workshop (VNEW) to continue providing no-cost music workshops and free musical instruments to Active Duty, Veterans and their families. Open to the public.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 7:30pm; Doors open at 6pm at American Legion Community Post 46 - 5309 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City, CA 90230. $25 Advance Purchase; $30 at the door if available; $10 Online Stream at home. For tickets visit: http://raisetheroofpost46.eventbrite.com. Tickets are tax-deductible.

SoCal favorites, Andy & Renee, have taken their unique sound and multi-instrumental skills to venues large and small all over the world. Their seventeen CD and three DVD releases have also won them countless awards, and they've been named “Best of The Beach” for many consecutive years by The Easy Reader. Andy & Renee also produce and perform at Dylanfest, an 8-hour music festival in Torrance attended by hundreds of fans and featuring many of L.A.'s top musicians. Visit https://andyandrenee.com

Post 46 Commander, Roy Chamberlin, shares his thanks - “Your support will not only help the Post replace the roof but modernize it with energy efficient heating & air conditioning. The American Legion Community Post 46 has been a pillar of the community since 1924 and with this and other fundraising events we may continue to provide services to not only our community but to our veterans, our Active Duty and their families for another 100 years.”

VNEW Co-Founder, Kandi Reyes says, “We are thrilled to partner with the American Legion Community Post 46 to help them replace their roof in an effort to better serve veterans, active duty and their families. The Veterans National Entertainment Workshop's (VNEW) mission is help veterans cope with challenges through music. As a member of the Post 46 Auxiliary, this is an opportunity to fulfill both our missions with a wonderful night of 60's music."