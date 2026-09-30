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4th Annual Long Beach Poetry Festival to Open at Helen Borgers Theater

Curated by Linda Ravenswood and produced by Holly Leveque, the festival will showcase Brendan Constantine, Tongo Eisen Martin, S.A. Griffin, and dozens of local poets.

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4th Annual Long Beach Poetry Festival to Open at Helen Borgers Theater

Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Poetry Series will present the fourth annual Long Beach Poetry Festival October 2–4, 2026, at the Helen Borgers Theatre. Curated by Linda Ravenswood and produced by Holly Leveque, the weekend will bring together writers, poets, poet laureates and musicians.

Saturday, October 3

Saturday’s lineup features Brendan Constantine, with featured musicians Anna Homler and Jeff Schwartz.

Additional artists include Seth Origitano, Phillip T. Nails, Hank Henderson, Jay Eiser, Darren de Leon, Sara Harris Ben Ari, Karla Lamb, Daniel Yaryan, Elena Secota, Don Campbell, Victoria McCoy, Ben Trigg, Deborah Edler Brown, Matt Sedillo, Ellen (Ln) Webre, Kennon Raines, Anna Goodmon Herrick and David Romero.

Sunday, October 4

Sunday’s lineup features Tongo Eisen Martin and S.A. Griffin, alongside Terence LeClere, Lynne Thompson, Christina Cha, Melanie Zoey Weinstein, Nelson Gary, Richard Modiano, K.R. Morrison, Yago Cura, Bernadette December McComish, Veronica Jauregui, Maestro DeSean, Nancy Woo, The Youth Poets and Raines.

Founded in 1990, Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents classical works, radio theater, new plays and poetry through programming focused on literacy and community. The company is based at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Bixby Knolls.

Festival performances take place October 2, 3 and 4 at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807. General admission is $20. Tickets are available at LBShakespeare.org.

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