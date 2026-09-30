4th Annual Long Beach Poetry Festival to Open at Helen Borgers Theater

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Long Beach Shakespeare Company’s Poetry Series will present the fourth annual Long Beach Poetry Festival October 2–4, 2026, at the Helen Borgers Theatre. Curated by Linda Ravenswood and produced by Holly Leveque, the weekend will bring together writers, poets, poet laureates and musicians.

Saturday, October 3

Saturday’s lineup features Brendan Constantine, with featured musicians Anna Homler and Jeff Schwartz.

Additional artists include Seth Origitano, Phillip T. Nails, Hank Henderson, Jay Eiser, Darren de Leon, Sara Harris Ben Ari, Karla Lamb, Daniel Yaryan, Elena Secota, Don Campbell, Victoria McCoy, Ben Trigg, Deborah Edler Brown, Matt Sedillo, Ellen (Ln) Webre, Kennon Raines, Anna Goodmon Herrick and David Romero.

Sunday, October 4

Sunday’s lineup features Tongo Eisen Martin and S.A. Griffin, alongside Terence LeClere, Lynne Thompson, Christina Cha, Melanie Zoey Weinstein, Nelson Gary, Richard Modiano, K.R. Morrison, Yago Cura, Bernadette December McComish, Veronica Jauregui, Maestro DeSean, Nancy Woo, The Youth Poets and Raines.

Founded in 1990, Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents classical works, radio theater, new plays and poetry through programming focused on literacy and community. The company is based at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Bixby Knolls.

Festival performances take place October 2, 3 and 4 at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807. General admission is $20. Tickets are available at LBShakespeare.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 02 Hrs 56 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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