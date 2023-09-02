Eli Bauman, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, MB Artists, and Michael Donovan will present the return of 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden), for a limited engagement at The Bourbon Room Hollywood. After a second sold-out run earlier this year, the musical satire returns featuring music, lyrics, and book by Eli Bauman (NBC's "Maya & Marty"), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and his father, Jon "Bowzer" Bauman (Sha Na Na). Bauman directs a cast of 11 starring T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama. Performances run Wednesdays through Saturdays from October 11, 2023 through November 18, 2023, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. for dinner and the show starting at 7:00 p.m. The official opening night for the musical is on Friday, October 13, 2023. Tickets start at $45.00 and are now on sale at www.44ObamaMusical.com and at the link below.

44 is a melting pot of music that touches on the highs and lows of the Obama era - Sarah Palin scream-singing "Drill Me Baby" like Ozzy Osbourne, President Obama crooning "How Black Is Too Black?" over a smooth Motown groove, and of course, "Filibusters", a hardcore hip-hp jam where Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz rap "Green Eggs and Ham" in its entirety. Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it.

"I am thrilled that 44 is returning for an unconstitutional third term at the Bourbon Room, located in the modern-day Gomorrah of Hollywood, California," said Eli Bauman, creator and director of 44. "I am delighted to be re-electing this incredibly talented cast, starting with T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama, and Shanice - a woman who requires only one name - as First Lady Michelle. So, bring your friends, bring your mom, bring your aunties, for an epic night of music, comedy, and chaos that will have you singing, laughing, and groovin' in your seats."

The cast for 44, led by Wilkins and Shanice, includes Kevin Bailey (Broadway's The Lion King - Original Company; Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun) as John Boehner, Larry Cedar (HBO's "Deadwood;" Reprise's She Loves Me - Ovation Award-winner) as Mitch McConnell, Chad Doreck (Off-Broadway's Altar Boyz; ICT's Robber Bridegroom) as Joe Biden, Kelley Dorney (Ahmanson Theatre's The Secret Garden; 3D Theatrical's A Gentleman's Guide to Murder) as Hillary Clinton, Summer Nicole Greer (Spamilton and Ragtime) as Voice of the People, Jane Papageorge (The Old Globe's Kiss Me Kate; NoHo Arts Center's Scary Musical) as Sarah Palin, Dino Shorté (Netflix's "The Upshaws;" Fox's "Wanda at Large" ) as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner (The Hollywood Bowl's Annie; ICT's The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Lindsay Graham, and Michael Uribes (Skylight Theatre's Bronco Billy - The Musical; A Noise Within's Man of La Mancha) as Ted Cruz. Understudies for 44 include Marqell Edward Clayton as Barack Obama and Herman Cain, Scott Kruse as Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.

The live rock band that keeps 44's non-stop rhythmic R&B sounds and hard-hitting beats going is Los Angeles-based House of Vibe helmed by music director, music co-producer, and keyboardist, Anthony "Brew" Brewster. The band, which has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Fishbone, Chali-2na, Citizen Cope, De La Soul, and The Untouchables, features Phillip "Fish" Fisher (drums); Corey Cofield (bass); Kris Hawkins and Conrad Bauer (guitar) and Greg Raymond (keyboard). 44's hip-hop infused choreography was created by James Alsop. An EP of the impressive songs from 44 is in the works.

44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL will play at The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028), which is both a state-of-the-art performance venue and a full-service bar and supper club with dinner service during live shows. The musical will play 20 performances: Wednesday, October 11 through Saturday, October 14; Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4; Wednesday, November 8; Thursday, November 9; Friday, November 10; Wednesday, November 15 through Saturday, November 18 - the official press opening is on Friday, October 13. All performances start at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45.00 to $100.00 for a table front row. Note: A $25 minimum spend per person for food and/or drink is required in addition to the ticket purchase. Seating is assigned, and the doors open at 6:00 p.m. for seating and dinner.

ABOUT ELI BAUMAN

ELI BAUMAN (Music, Lyrics and Book / Director) was born and raised in Los Angeles to his mother Mary, a therapist for special needs children, and father, Jon, also known as "Bowzer" from the retro 50's nostalgia TV show/most random band to play Woodstock, "Sha Na Na." After enduring this not-remotely strange childhood, Eli graduated from Columbia University with a degree in English and Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Eli toured the country with his father, singing in casinos ranging from the 10,000-seat "Mohegan Sun Arena" to the utterly depressing "Boomtown Casino" in Biloxi, Mississippi. After moving back to LA in 2007 to pursue a career in Hollywood, Eli gave up the glamorous world of television production for the even more glamorous world of political campaigning, moving to Las Vegas' largest and hottest county to organize for a radical fringe candidate, Barack Obama, whom we've never heard from since. After the campaign, Eli coordinated Veteran's Affairs for Obama's 2009 Inaugural Committee and interned for ABC's "Special Investigative Unit," where he was shoved by disgraced bamboozler, Bernie Madoff. Later, Eli transitioned back to scripted television, writing episodes of FX's "Lights Out" and NBC's "Prime Suspect," before moving onto variety television, including the Emmy's, the ESPY's, the Emmy nominated "ACLU: Stand For Rights with Tom Hanks" and the Writer's Guild Award-nominated "Maya and Marty" with Maya Rudolph and Martin Short. Most recently, Eli has entered the highly lucrative world of musical theater - the culmination of those efforts you are witnessing tonight - and contributed material to the fraudulently "won" Biden campaign. Eli resides in Los Angeles with his wonderful and far more talented wife, Joanna, their spectacular daughter, Ivy, and their sweetheart of a son, Charlie.

ABOUT 44

Eli Bauman, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, MB Artists, and Michael Donovan proudly present 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden) for a limited engagement at The Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd.). The brainchild behind 44 is Eli Bauman, a former Obama campaign organizer who wrote the music, lyrics, and book and also directs. Some of the songs were co-written with his father, Jon "Bowzer" Bauman of the '70s group Sha Na Na, as well as band leader, music director, and music co-producer, Anthony "Brew" Brewster. The musical satire stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama. The musical will run from Wednesdays through Saturdays Oct. 11 to Nov. 18, 2023. All performances start at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45.00 to $100.00 and are available at 44ObamaMusical.com or BourbonRoomHollywood.com.