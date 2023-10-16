44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood

44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood

44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden) returns to Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd.) Wednesdays through Saturdays from Oct. 25 to Nov. 18, 2023. All shows are at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m. for seating/dinner.

The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign organizer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty"), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon "Bowzer" Bauman (Sha Na Na). This brilliantly funny musical stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...

So, if you enjoy good live music, and love Freedom, do your patriotic duty and see 44.

If not for yourself, for your country...

Tickets range from $22.00 to $88.00 and are on sale now atClick Here or BourbonRoomHollywood.com. (Note: A $25 minimum spend per person for food and/or drink is required at the Bourbon Room Hollywood in addition to the ticket purchase.)




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: BISEXUAL SADNESS at Road Theatre Photo
Review: BISEXUAL SADNESS at Road Theatre

By its very title, BISEXUAL SADNESS plays and feels like it should be the topic of a seminar or an article in a clinical journal, maybe even the theme of a discussion group. Which is, in a lot of ways, how India Kotis’s play comes across in its world premiere at the Road Theatre.

2
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS! Postponed at The Colony Theatr Photo
MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS! Postponed at The Colony Theatre in Burbank

The run of MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS! has been postponed.

3
Review: ON BROADWAY at Smothers Theatre Photo
Review: ON BROADWAY at Smothers Theatre

With a fresh lineup of new musical tunes and favorite classics, it’s pretty much the perfect Broadway concert show.  I’m still humming “Popular” from Wicked and “Razzle Dazzle” from Chicago nonstop, floating in a giddy haze of joy-soaked musical elation.

4
THE FAIRY SHOW to Kick Off A Foolish 5th Year Anniversary Season in November Photo
THE FAIRY SHOW to Kick Off A Foolish 5th Year Anniversary Season in November

Join The Fairy Show for a magical night of love, laughter, and Shakespearean mischief. This immersive fundraising event by Foolish Production Co. celebrates their 5th anniversary and Shakespeare's First Folio. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Collaboration LAB in Los Angeles Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS
LIFE SUCKS. in Los Angeles LIFE SUCKS.
The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)VIDEOS CAST
Real Estate in Los Angeles Real Estate
Edrington & Associates (5/23-12/31)
Fear of Heights in Los Angeles Fear of Heights
The Odyssey Theatre (10/12-10/29)
Towards Zero in Los Angeles Towards Zero
Theatre 40 (9/21-10/22)
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You