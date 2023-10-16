44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood

44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...
44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden) returns to Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd.) Wednesdays through Saturdays from Oct. 25 to Nov. 18, 2023. All shows are at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m. for seating/dinner.
The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign organizer Eli Bauman ("NBC's Maya & Marty"), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon "Bowzer" Bauman (Sha Na Na). This brilliantly funny musical stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC's "The Voice") as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist - "I Love Your Smile" and OWN's "Flex & Shanice") as Michelle Obama.
Barack Obama's election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won't read about in history books...because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it...
So, if you enjoy good live music, and love Freedom, do your patriotic duty and see 44.
If not for yourself, for your country...
Tickets range from $22.00 to $88.00 and are on sale now atClick Here or BourbonRoomHollywood.com. (Note: A $25 minimum spend per person for food and/or drink is required at the Bourbon Room Hollywood in addition to the ticket purchase.)
