12th Annual Jerry Herman Awards Set for May at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre

THE 12TH ANNUAL Jerry Herman AWARDS, a celebration of the achievement and excellence in high school musical theatre in Los Angeles, will take place this year at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 6pm.

Tickets for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS will go on private presale directly through the Arts Administration points of contact affiliated with each participating high school on Friday, April 19th at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10am. Ticket prices TBD and will be subject to change.

Nominations for THE Jerry Herman AWARDS will also be announced on Friday, April 19th. All participating schools must present their high school musicals, and be adjudicated, no later than Sunday, April 14th.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, official judges, creative team, and host will be announced at a later date.

All schools participating in THE Jerry Herman AWARDS are given the opportunity to send a leading actress and leading actor to audition before a panel of judges, who determine the winner of the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. Winners in these two awards categories will represent Los Angeles at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City, where they will participate in a week-long workshop and eventually compete for the coveted “Jimmy” Award; named after the late James M. Nederlander.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS is a local celebration dedicated to recognizing, encouraging, and rewarding achievements and excellence in high school musical theatre. It is the local award ceremony for THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, also known as The Jimmys, which take place annually at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City. This year, the national awards show will take place on Monday, June 24th.

THE Jerry Herman AWARDS has a run time of 2 Hours and 45 Minutes and is recommended for all ages. (Please note that in consideration of audiences, no one under 5 years of age will be admitted to the theatre.)

For more information on THE Jerry Herman AWARDS, please visit www.JerryHermanAwards.com.

For tickets or more information about THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS, please visit www.nhsmta.com.