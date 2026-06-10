The Gateway to Host Annual Fundraiser PARTY ON THE POINT at Bellport Waterfront Estate

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County has announced its annual summer fundraiser, PARTY ON THE POINT, taking place on Friday, July 31, 2026, beginning at 6:30 PM at a stunning waterfront estate located at 99 South Howells Point Road in Bellport Village. The home, known to many as a featured location in the FX/Hulu series Love Story, provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening celebrating the arts.

As The Gateway marks its 77th season of producing Broadway-caliber entertainment, guests will enjoy an elegant night featuring cocktails, exceptional cuisine from beloved local restaurants, live music, dancing, exciting raffles and auctions, and a breathtaking fireworks display by Fireworks by Grucci. The evening will also showcase special performances by artists from The Gateway's professional productions and students from The Gateway School for the Performing Arts.

More than a celebration, PARTY ON THE POINT is an investment in the future of the arts on Long Island.

For seventy-seven years, The Gateway has inspired audiences through exceptional theatrical experiences while nurturing future generations of performers through educational programming, scholarship opportunities, and community outreach initiatives. Although ticket sales remain an important source of revenue, they do not fully cover the costs associated with producing professional theatre, maintaining facilities, and providing accessible arts education. Events like PARTY ON THE POINT help sustain The Gateway's mission and ensure that its doors remain open for generations to come.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to consider making a contribution in support of The Gateway's continued impact on the community.

This year's celebration will also honor Sandy Chapin, whose lifelong dedication to philanthropy and the arts embodies the spirit of the evening. As the wife and partner of legendary Long Island singer-songwriter Harry Chapin, Sandy played an integral role in supporting his humanitarian work and artistic legacy.

Guests will have the opportunity to celebrate that legacy as The Gateway prepares to present Harry Chapin: I Wanna Learn a Love Song: A New Musical in March 2027. The production explores the music, mission, and marriage behind one of Long Island's most beloved artists. Through concert tours, late-night phone calls, missed dinners, quiet moments of grace, and unwavering devotion, the musical reveals the deeply human story of a man driven to change the world and the woman who stood beside him through it all.

In tribute to Harry and Sandy Chapin's enduring commitment to ending hunger, The Gateway is proud to support Long Island Cares during this year's fundraiser. Guests are invited to participate in a virtual food drive or bring non-perishable food donations to the event. Every contribution helps provide meals to Long Islanders facing food insecurity.

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...