AIN'T TOO PROUD to Make Regional Premiere at The Gateway Playhouse

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The Gateway Playhouse has announced the creative team and cast behind its highly anticipated summer production of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS, the Tony Award-winning musical that tells the story of The Temptations and the extraordinary music that defined a generation. Performances will run from June 19 through July 19, 2026, in Bellport, New York.

From Detroit's streets to Motown's hit factory and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS follows The Temptations' meteoric rise and the personal cost of fame, ambition, and survival. Driven by a nonstop playlist of iconic hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone,” the musical combines powerhouse vocals, dynamic choreography, and deeply human storytelling into an exhilarating theatrical experience.

Leading The Gateway's regional premiere of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS is acclaimed director DeMone Seraphin, whose work as a director, performer, educator, and artistic leader has earned recognition for its emotional honesty, immersive storytelling, and commitment to Black cultural expression. Seraphin most recently directed the world premiere of Brassroots District LA '74, an immersive funk musical hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “the finest of immersive theatre in LA.” His directing credits also include Topdog/Underdog, The Gospel at Colonus, How I Learned What I Learned, Chicken & Biscuits, and Gospel Nativity. He returns to The Gateway after appearing in the theatre's 2018 production of Memphis as Bobby.

“I am overjoyed to return to The Gateway Playhouse to direct this extraordinary production,” said Seraphin. “At its heart, AIN'T TOO PROUD is more than the story of a legendary music group — it is the story of Black men who created a lasting legacy against seemingly impossible odds. It is a story of survival, overcoming, grit, sacrifice, unbelievable tenacity, and an unshakable belief in the unifying power of music to transform lives across generations.”

A former Artistic Director of Avant Bard Theatre, Seraphin is celebrated for creating collaborative creative environments that empower artists while producing bold, transformative work.

“The Temptations gave the world elegance, excellence, vulnerability, and soul during one of the most turbulent periods in American history,” Seraphin continued. “Their music became both refuge and revolution — bringing people together across lines of race, class, and generation. To revisit their journey in this moment feels deeply urgent and profoundly human. I cannot wait to share this powerful story with audiences at The Gateway Playhouse and celebrate the enduring brilliance, heart, and cultural impact of The Temptations.”

Joining him is choreographer Ian Coulter-Buford, a dynamic actor-choreographer, creative producer, and educator. Coulter-Buford is the recipient of the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award for Best Original Choreography and a Carbonell Award nominee. His credits include the First National Tour of Hadestown, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Camp Morning Wood at Playwrights Horizons, and acclaimed choreography projects throughout New York and regional theaters nationwide. Known for blending athleticism, storytelling, and emotional depth through movement, he brings fresh energy and contemporary theatricality to this beloved Motown story.

“What a privilege and honor to tell this story and join The Gateway Playhouse team,” said Coulter-Buford. “The Temptations are such an iconic visual staple in our cultural memory, and I'm grateful to bring their movement to life through this production.”

Music direction is led by Jacinth Greywoode, an internationally recognized composer, orchestrator, and music director whose Broadway credits include Cult of Love (Music Supervisor), A Soldier's Play (Music Consultant/Arranger), and The Rose Tattoo. Additional credits include Encores! productions of Jelly's Last Jam and Wonderful Town, as well as award-winning original musical works including Black Girl in Paris and Iron John. Greywoode's work bridges theatrical traditions and musical genres with exceptional artistry and sophistication.

The production's visual world will be crafted by scenic and projections designer Brian Pacelli, a 2025 Lucille Lortel Award nominee for Outstanding Projection Design. Pacelli's work has been seen on and off Broadway and in regional theaters throughout the country, bringing cinematic storytelling and innovative visual design to productions ranging from West Side Story to Dreamgirls and A Strange Loop.

Additional members of the creative team include Associate Director Elizabeth Addison, Associate Music Director Jake Turski, Production Stage Manager Shawna Voragen, Costume Designer Janine Loesch, Lighting Designer Kim Hanson, Sound Designer Leonardo Mignola, Wigs & Makeup Designer Dustin Lawson, and Properties Designer Brittany Loesch.

Cast Announcement

The cast of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS, includes Jahmaul Abiodun Bakare as Otis Williams, Kalonjee M. Gallimore as David Ruffin, Keith Johnson as Melvin Franklin, Jovan E'Sean as Eddie Kendricks, and Marquez Linder as Paul Williams.

Bakare, who portrays Temptations founder Otis Williams, previously appeared in the First National Tour of Once on This Island and has been seen in productions of The Color Purple, Rocky, Violet, Les Misérables, and Into the Woods. Gallimore's credits include the Original Broadway Company of A Beautiful Noise and Vineyard Theatre's Bowl EP. Linder returns to The Gateway following appearances in Evita and national tours of Mrs. Doubtfire and Tootsie. E'Sean recently performed in the first-ever all-Black male choir presentation honoring Silk & Sonic at the Met Gala and has appeared in Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Secret Life of Bees, and Universal Pictures' Bros.

Joining them are Greg Watkins as Berry Gordy and understudy for Otis Williams; Bryant as Dennis Edwards and understudy for David Ruffin; Jamaur Tyrese Houston as Al Bryant and understudy for Paul Williams; Darian Archie as Ensemble and understudy for Eddie Kendricks; Cedric Greene as Smokey Robinson, Richard Street, and Ensemble; Kobe Brown as Young Otis, Lamont, and Ensemble; and Deric Gochenauer as Shelly Berger and Ensemble.

Greene previously appeared on the Second National Tour of Ain't Too Proud and has toured internationally in productions including Dreamgirls and Swing!. Brown's credits include national tours of Hairspray and Superfreak: The Rick James Story, performances at the Sydney Opera House, Netflix's Rustin, and the 50th Anniversary premiere of Saturday Night Live. Watkins is a Helen Hayes Award-winning performer whose credits include Play On!, Jubilee, and Legally Blonde.

The production also features Gabrielle Beckford as Josephine, Alanna Lovely as Diana Ross, ReneeMarie Titus as Mary Wilson, and Montria Walker as Tammi Terrell.

Beckford appeared in the Original Broadway Company of Once Upon a One More Time and the First National Tour of The Prom. Titus returns to The Gateway after appearing as Diva Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and has toured nationally with Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Color Purple. Lovely's credits include television appearances on Chicago Fire, Empire, and Power Book IV: Force, while Walker's recent credits include Dreamgirls, All Shook Up, and Pippin.

Rounding out the company are Adrian Phillips, Male Ensemble and understudy for Berry Gordy; Jameson Clanton, Male Onstage Swing and understudy for Melvin Franklin; and Maya Imani, Female Onstage Swing and Dance Captain. Clanton previously appeared on the National Tour of Ain't Too Proud, while Imani's credits include the 50th Anniversary Tour of The Wiz and the First National Tour of Mean Girls.

“This cast embodies the spirit, artistry, and humanity of the individuals who forever changed the landscape of American music,” said Paul Allan, Executive Artistic Director. “Each performer brings extraordinary talent and authenticity to these iconic figures, and together they have created something truly special. Audiences can expect powerhouse vocals, dynamic storytelling, and the electrifying energy that made The Temptations one of the greatest groups of all time.”

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS is more than a jukebox musical. It is a story about brotherhood, resilience, artistry, and the sacrifices behind greatness. At its core, it celebrates the people behind the music and the relationships that shaped one of the most influential groups in music history.

Book by Dominique Morisseau. Music and lyrics from the legendary Motown catalog. Based on The Temptations by Otis Williams with Patricia Romanowski. Music by arrangement with Sony Music Publishing.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Performance Information

Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase, visit TheGateway.org or call the Box Office: 631-286-1133.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of THE TEMPTATIONS runs June 19 – July 19, 2026 at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, New York. Evening and matinee performances are available.

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