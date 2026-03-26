Spotlight: NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE at Patchogue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes “Napoleon Dynamite” one of the most quoted movies of our time.

Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again. This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, interactive experience, with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). The live show -- perfect for the whole family -- is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic.