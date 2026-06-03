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Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company

The musical based on Chazz Palminteri's play and film runs through June 20 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

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Tonight, The REV Theatre Company has released photos of its 2026 mainstage season with Chazz Palminteri and Robert De Niro’s, “A Bronx Tale.” The production runs through June 20 at Auburn’s historic Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. 

Based on Chazz Palminteri’s critically acclaimed one-man play that inspired the classic Robert DeNiro-directed film, “A Bronx Tale” is a streetwise musical comedy that transports audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s — where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

“A Bronx Tale” is directed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett SmockHe is joined by Choreographer Elle May Patterson and Music Director Logan Medland.  Ben Kapilow is the Assistant Music Director. Additional members of the “A Bronx Tale” creative team include: Scenic Designer Milo Bue, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Sound Designer Sun Hee Kil, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Rueben D. Echoles, Props Designer Marshall Pope, and Fight/Intimacy Director Christopher Elst. The Production Stage Manager is Mollie Heil with Assistant Stage Managers Charlotte Teplitz and Melanie Attuil. The Casting Director for The REV’s 2026 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The principal cast of “A Bronx Tale” features Trevor James as Calogero, Mike Keller as Sonny, Alan Chandler as Lorenzo, Arjaye Christina as Jane, and Alison Mahoney as Rosina. Central New York natives Benjamin DeBenedetto and Rhys Natoli will split performances as Young Calogero.

Also featured are Jackson Barnes as Eddie Mush, Nathan Wright as Jojo, Bobby MacDonell as Frankie Coffeecake, Jon Christiano as Rudy the Voice, Aaron Lake as Tony Ten to Two, and Miracle Myles as Tyrone.

The ensemble includes Jathan “JB” Briscoe, Jordan Thomas Burnett, Jacob Canderozzi, Kayla Ceaser, Anthony DaSilva, Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Sophia Hillman, Jon Maltz, Erica Perêz-Gotay, Christian Perkins, David J. Rivera, Adriano Robins, Salvatore Romania, Emma Sucato, and Tuesday Usry.

With a book by Chazz Palminteri, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glen Slater, “A Bronx Tale” is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.

“A Bronx Tale” runs through June 20th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Tickets can be purchased at TheREVTheatre.com or by calling The REV’s box office at 315-255-1785.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Emma Sucato, Erica Peréz-Gotay, and Caroline Desmarais

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Miracle Myles, Tuesday Usry, and Christian Perkins

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Jathan "JB" Briscoe, Tuesday Usry, Christian Perkins, Arjaye Christina, Miracle Myles, Sophia Hillman, and Kayla Ceaser

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Alison Mahoney

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
David J. Rivera, Jacob Canderozzi, Salvatore Romania, Jon Maltz, and Adriano Robins

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Mike Keller and Trevor James

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Tuesday Usry, Sophia Hillman, and Arjaye Christina

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Nathan Wright

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Arjaye Christina and Trevor James

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Rhys Natoli and Trevor James

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Jordan Thomas Burnett, Salvatore Romania, and Erica Peréz-Gotay

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
The Ensemble of A BRONX TALE

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Trevor James

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Anthony DaSilva, Jacob Canderozzi, Jordan Thomas Burnett, and Salvatore Romania

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Rhys Natoli with Mike Keller

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Alan Chandler as Lorenzo and Rhys Natoli

Photos: A BRONX TALE At THE REV Theatre Company Image
Jon Maltz, Rhys Natoli, Aaron Lake, and Mike Keller







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