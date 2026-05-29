PLANTING PRIDE: REVOLUTIONS ON THE RUNWAY to Celebrate LGBTQ+ History at Planting Fields
Thorgy Thor will host drag performances alongside a panel with WASHINGTON'S GAY GENERAL creators at Oyster Bay's West Portico.
Planting Fields Foundation and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation present Planting Pride: Revolutions on the Runway, a Pride celebration honoring the LGBTQ+ community through an evening of history, storytelling, and performance on June 6, 2026.
Held during Pride Month and in recognition of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, the event explores the revolutionary people, movements, and voices that have shaped both our nation and the ongoing pursuit of visibility, inclusion, and self-expression. By connecting figures from the past with modern voices and artistic expression, the program highlights the continuing evolution of the American story.
Planting Fields
Event takes place outdoors on the West Portico - rain or shine
(Check-in at Main House)
1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771
5:00 - 9:30 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2026
Ages 18+ only.
Tickets: $35 per person - all ticket sales are final
The event features:
Historical reenactment by Joseph Smith portraying General Baron von Steuben, exploring both his military impact on the Continental Army and today, and personal identity as a gay man navigating 18th-century society
Panel discussion and Q&A with author Josh Trujillo and illustrator Levi Hastings, creators of Washington's Gay General
Complimentary copies of Washington's Gay General and book signing
Drag performance hosted by Thorgy Thor (RuPaul's Drag Race) featuring Long Island and tri-state performers Tom Catt & Toni Homeperm, Tiffany Piffany, Alisha Day, Alice Noir, Awhora Borealis, and Annie Manildoo
Cocktail hour on the picturesque West Portico
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