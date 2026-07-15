 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jessie Mueller and BD Wong to Headline Rosie's Theater Kids Summer Salon

The event will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

By:
Jessie Mueller and BD Wong to Headline Rosie's Theater Kids Summer Salon

Rosie's Theater Kids will host an intimate summer benefit, A Private Salon in the Hamptons, on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the private East Hampton residence of 2026 RTKids Passing It On Gala Honorees Stacie and Steven Weisbrot.

The exclusive evening will feature a special performance by Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway star Jessie Mueller, acclaimed for her performances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Waitress, with Tony Award-winning actor BD Wong serving as host. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, wine and cocktails sponsored by John Anthony Vineyards, and light bites while supporting Rosie's Theater Kids' transformative arts education programs for underserved New York City public school students. 

The event celebrates RTKids' mission of using musical theater as a powerful vehicle to build confidence, develop leadership, and prepare young people for success in school, careers, and life. Suggested donations begin at $1,000 per guest. Space is limited.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations in Long Island Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (6/19-7/19)
THE WEDDING SINGER in Long Island THE WEDDING SINGER
The John W. Engeman Theater (7/09-8/23)
The Importance of Being Earnest in Long Island The Importance of Being Earnest
Theatre Three - NY (4/04-4/23)
Staller Center’s Outreach Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops in Long Island Staller Center’s Outreach Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
Staller Center for the Arts (12/06-12/06)
Pamela Morgan: What's Cooking? Where Every Song Comes with a Story and a Little Spice in Long Island Pamela Morgan: What's Cooking? Where Every Song Comes with a Story and a Little Spice
LTV Studios (8/23-8/23)
The 31st Annual Stony Brook Film Festival in Long Island The 31st Annual Stony Brook Film Festival
Staller Center for the Arts (7/16-7/25)
Leopoldstadt in Long Island Leopoldstadt
BACCA Arts Center (12/05-1/03)
Funny Girl in Long Island Funny Girl
The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (1/22-2/21)
An Evening with Kelli O'Hara in Long Island An Evening with Kelli O'Hara
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (7/26-7/26)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets