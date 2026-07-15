Jessie Mueller and BD Wong to Headline Rosie's Theater Kids Summer Salon

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Rosie's Theater Kids will host an intimate summer benefit, A Private Salon in the Hamptons, on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the private East Hampton residence of 2026 RTKids Passing It On Gala Honorees Stacie and Steven Weisbrot.

The exclusive evening will feature a special performance by Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway star Jessie Mueller, acclaimed for her performances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Waitress, with Tony Award-winning actor BD Wong serving as host. Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, wine and cocktails sponsored by John Anthony Vineyards, and light bites while supporting Rosie's Theater Kids' transformative arts education programs for underserved New York City public school students.

The event celebrates RTKids' mission of using musical theater as a powerful vehicle to build confidence, develop leadership, and prepare young people for success in school, careers, and life. Suggested donations begin at $1,000 per guest. Space is limited.

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