Jeanna de Waal to Lead Masterclass at Long Island Musical Theatre Festival

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The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival (LIMTF) has announced that Broadway star Jeanna de Waal will join its 2026 summer season as this year's featured guest artist. De Waal will lead a masterclass with students during the festival's summer intensive program.

Best known for originating the role of Princess Diana in the Broadway production of Diana: The Musical, de Waal has also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and American Idiot, as well as in the off-Broadway revival of Carrie. She has also performed internationally in concerts and theatrical productions.

"I'm so excited to work with the students at LIMTF this summer," said de Waal. "Programs like this are such an important part of helping young performers build confidence, curiosity, and a deeper connection to storytelling and artistry. I can't wait to spend time exploring their work with them."

"Jeanna is not only a fantastic performer, but a wonderful teacher," said Steven Altinel, Artistic Director and Founder of the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival. "I have been fortunate enough to watch her teach masterclasses a number of times, and students light up when working with her. We are thrilled to have her join us this summer."

This summer's festival will feature fully staged productions of Gypsy, Carrie, and Annie Jr., giving students in grades 3 - college the opportunity to explore a wide range of musical theatre styles and storytelling. The festival will also include a new Youth Mainstage Experience, which gives beginner students the opportunity to train alongside and ultimately share the stage with LIMTF's Advanced Intensive students during the mainstage production of Gypsy.

The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform fully staged productions with a live orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals. Past guest artists have included Broadway star Mykal Kilgore (Motown: The Musical, Hair), Tony Award winner Melba Moore (Purlie, Hair), Academy Award- and Grammy Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), and Tony Award-winning actress Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard).

The 2026 Long Island Musical Theatre Festival will take place at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City, New York. Additional information about the festival, performances, and educational programming can be found at LIMTF.org.

To learn more about the Long Island Musical Theatre Festival, please visit limtf.org.

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