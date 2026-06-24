Tony-Winning Composer Jason Robert Brown to Kick Off MUSIC MONDAYS at Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater will welcome Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown to the stage for a one-night-only Music Mondays concert on Monday, July 6, 2026, at 8 p.m.

One of the defining voices of contemporary musical theater, Jason Robert Brown has helped shape the sound of the modern Broadway musical with work that is emotionally rich, musically sophisticated, and deeply theatrical. Best known for Parade, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Original Score; The Last Five Years; Songs for a New World; 13; and The Bridges of Madison County, which earned him Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, Brown's songs have become favorites among performers and audiences for the way they combine thrilling musicianship with deeply human storytelling.

“Jason Robert Brown is one of the great musical theater artists of our time,” said Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. “His work has had a profound impact on generations of theater artists, performers, and audiences. To hear his music live at Bay Street is a truly special opportunity for our community. Music Mondays have always been an important part of our summer programming because they allow us to bring extraordinary artists to the East End in a way that feels personal, immediate, and unforgettable.”

Jason Robert Brown's July 6 concert is part of Bay Street Theater's beloved Music Mondays series, which brings acclaimed musicians, Broadway artists, composers, and performers to Sag Harbor each summer. The series continues in August with Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt, best known for Next to Normal, If/Then, Almost Famous, High Fidelity, and Bring It On: The Musical; Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico in The Streisand Effect: Melissa Sings Barbra; and the world-renowned Harlem Gospel Choir.

Music Mondays are designed to give East End audiences direct access to artists whose work has shaped Broadway, concert performance, and popular music. These one-night-only performances are a signature part of Bay Street's summer lineup.

The full bar opens one hour before the performance, inviting audiences to arrive early, enjoy a drink, and make it a true evening out at Bay Street.

For tickets and more information, visit baystreet.org or call the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before showtimes.

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