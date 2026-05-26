Video: First Look at CAMELOT at John W. Engeman Theater

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John W. Engeman Theater has released first look footage of CAMELOT, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's beloved classic, now playing through June 28, 2026 at the theater's Main Stage in Northport, New York.

Directed by Drew Humphrey with choreography by Alyssa Sarnoff and music direction by David Wolfson, the production follows an idealistic young King Arthur as he strives to create a kingdom built on honor, embodied by his Knights of the Round Table. His ideals are tested when Queen Guenevere falls in love with the young knight Lancelot, putting the fate of the kingdom in the balance. The show features beloved songs including 'If Ever I Would Leave You,' 'I Loved You Once in Silence,' and 'The Lusty Month of May.'

Liv Kurtz leads the cast as Guenevere, with Montgomery Sutton as Arthur and Alexander Rios as Lancelot. The cast also features Christopher deProphetis as Mordred and Fight Captain, Jack Baylis, James Kelley Carroll, Jaz Gomez, Lily Grubert, Israel R. Hillery, Derek Martin Hough, and John Alejandro Jeffords, among others.

The creative team includes Kyle Dixon (scenic design), Dustin Cross (costumes), Jeff Knaggs (wig and makeup design), John Burkland (lighting), and Laura Shubert (sound), with Sean Bradley serving as fight director.

For tickets and information, visit engemantheater.com or call the box office at 631-261-2900. The John W. Engeman Theater is located at 250 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768.

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