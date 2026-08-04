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DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC IN THE STARS! Comes to UBS Arena This January

The show features Moana, Tiana, Aladdin and the Toy Story and Frozen 2 casts on the ice.

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DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS MAGIC IN THE STARS! Comes to UBS Arena This January

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars will come to UBS Arena from January 7-10, 2027.

The production combines figure skating, aerial acrobatics, innovative lighting, elaborate costumes, and immersive set design to transport audiences through classic Disney stories and contemporary favorites.

Guided by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy, the adventure begins as Jiminy Cricket welcomes audiences and reminds them that every magical story starts with a wish.

The show features favorite Disney characters and stories from The Princess and the Frog, Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Frozen 2, Moana, Toy Story, Cars, Encanto, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Wish.

Highlights include Tiana pursuing her dream of opening a restaurant, Aladdin discovering the magic lamp, Elsa and Anna's journey into the unknown, Moana's voyage across the ocean, and Asha's adventure in the Kingdom of Rosas alongside Star. Raya also takes to the air in a featured aerial acro-pole performance, while Lightning McQueen and Mater race onto the ice to "Life Is A Highway."

The production concludes with a celebration of dreams, reminding audiences that everyone has the power to let their own story shine.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 11. Fans can still register to become Disney On Ice Preferred Customers to receive exclusive presale access.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars will be performed at UBS Arena from January 7-10, 2027.

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