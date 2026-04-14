CAGNEY THE MUSICAL Adds Melissa Manchester To Cast At Bay Street Theater

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CAGNEY THE MUSICAL will feature Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Melissa Manchester as part of Bay Street Theater’s 2026 Summer Mainstage Season. The production will run June 30 through July 26, 2026 in Sag Harbor, New York.

Manchester will take on the role of Ma Cagney in the musical, which traces the life and career of film star James Cagney. Her addition brings a performer with experience across music, film, and theater, including recognition from the Boston Theater Critics Association for her work in FUNNY GIRL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa Manchester to Bay Street,” said director Will Pomerantz. “She brings not only decades of experience as a beloved vocal artist, but also a deep love and enthusiasm for live theater.”

“I’m so looking forward to being part of CAGNEY THE MUSICAL,” Manchester said. “The role of Ma Cagney is rich, as she was his touchstone throughout his life.”

CAGNEY THE MUSICAL

CAGNEY THE MUSICAL follows the rise of James Cagney from his early years in New York to his career as a film actor known for his distinctive screen presence and dance style. The musical features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, with a book by Peter Colley.

The production combines tap dance, storytelling, and a score reflecting the era in which Cagney worked.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Tickets are available at baystreet.org or by calling 631-725-9500.