BWW Q&A: Erica Burkett Talks THE BODYGUARD at John W. Engeman Theater

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THE BODYGUARD is currently running at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport through April 26, bringing the romantic drama based on the 1992 film to Long Island audiences. The production features the score of hits made famous by Whitney Houston, including "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Run to You," and "I'm Every Woman."

Leading the production as global superstar Rachel Marron is Erica Burkett, whose previous credits include Deloris in Sister Act at Broadway Dinner Theater, Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical with Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Dionne in HAIR at the University of Central Oklahoma. She stars opposite Blake Burgess as former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Burkett about taking on one of pop music's most iconic vocal roles, building chemistry with her co-star, and what it means to lead a Broadway-caliber production at the Engeman, which has spent nearly two decades bringing professional Equity theater to Long Island.

What does it mean to you to be performing Rachel Marron at the John W. Engeman Theater, a venue known for bringing Broadway-caliber productions to Long Island?

It means a lot to me. I have worked really hard for a very long time, and to finally be at a place where I can lead such a vocally demanding show lets me know the hard work is paying off.

How do you approach the emotional arc of Rachel Marron's journey from a guarded superstar to someone who allows herself to be vulnerable and fall in love?

In my mind, contrast is everything. The more guarded I am from the start of the show, the more impactful this love story will be.

The Bodyguard features some of the most beloved songs in pop music history — how do you make sure each performance of "I Will Always Love You" feels fresh and genuine night after night?

I don’t bring yesterday’s performance into today’s performance. Every performance has a different energy. I’ve learned that the more present and grounded I am, the more truth there is in my performance. It’s a huge song, but my only job is to tell a story.

The show is built around a romantic tension between Rachel and Frank Farmer — how do you and your co-star build that chemistry in a way that feels authentic to audiences?

Blake Burgess is an amazing actor, but he’s also a great person. We are always checking in with each other to make sure we are both on the same page. Every performance I feel so supported because I know Blake has my back. I think that’s what the audience feels when they see the show.

What has surprised you most about bringing this story to life on stage versus what audiences may remember from the original film?

It surprises me how impactful this music was. I learned most of this music through hearing it on YouTube or on the radio. I had no idea that there was a generation that connected to this music from the movie. I didn’t realize how huge this movie was back then, but it shows in the way the audience sings and dances along throughout the show.

The soundtrack to The Bodyguard is one of the best-selling of all time — does that legacy add pressure, or does it energize you when you step on stage?

I feel more grateful than anything. All I am here to do is share my gift. A performance rooted in truth is my only goal. I could never be or sound like Whitney Houston. I can only be Erica Burkett, and that is enough.

For anyone on Long Island still deciding whether to come see The Bodyguard before it closes April 26, what would you say to convince them not to miss it?

This show could make you feel like a kid again. It’ll have you singing, laughing, dancing and crying all at once. More than anything, it shows the power of love.