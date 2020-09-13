University of Arkansas Presents Virtual Production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Performances take place October 1-11.

The University of Arkansas Department of Theatre will present a virtual production of The Laramie Project, October 1-11.

The Laramie Project is a play in response to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The murder was denounced as a hate crime and brought attention to the lack of hate crime laws in various states, including Wyoming.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://uark.universitytickets.com/.

