The University of Arkansas Presents Virtual Performances of THRIFT STORE JUNKIE

The University of Arkansas' Department of Theatre recently premiered a virtual presentation of Thrift Store Junkie, according to The University of Arkansas news room.

The play, written by the University's third-year M.F.A. playwriting candidate Brendan Beseth, was directed by professor of performance Steven Marzolf.

The play opened on September 10 and closed on September 12.

As the University of Arkansas reports, "Thrift Store Junkie centers around Henry (played by Chris Tennison), a thrift store bookhound, and his crazy encounter with a mysterious foreign woman (played by Betsy Jilka)."

Read the full story HERE.

