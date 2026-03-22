The Royal Theatre to Present Irving Berlin’s ANNIE GET YOUR GUN

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The historic Royal Theatre announced its upcoming production of Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun (Stone), the beloved classic musical featuring songs by legendary composer Irving Berlin.

Performances will run April 9-19, bringing the charm, humor, and unforgettable music of the American frontier to the Royal Theatre stage. Annie Get Your Gun (Stone) is sponsored by W.W. & Anne Jones Charitable Trust.

Based on the life of sharpshooter Annie Oakley, Annie Get Your Gun tells the spirited story of a backwoods girl whose remarkable talent with a rifle launches her into Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. Along the way, Annie navigates fame, romance, and friendly rivalry with fellow sharpshooter Frank Butler.

Audiences can expect a lively evening of storytelling, colorful characters, and iconic songs including “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Anything You Can Do,” and “Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly.” This new production celebrates the timeless appeal of Annie Get Your Gun, a Broadway classic with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, one of America’s most celebrated songwriters.

Performances will take place April 9–19 at the historic Royal Theatre. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early as performances are expected to sell quickly.

All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (April 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, & 18) will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday matinees (April 12 & 19) will begin at 2 p.m. The box office and lobby will open one hour prior to performance time.

Run time is approximately 2 hours 45 minutes with one intermission. This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment before completing your purchase. We are able to exchange, transfer or move tickets to another date or person. All sales are final and refunds cannot be issued.

The creative team includes

By: Irving Berlin, Herbert Fields, Dorothy Fields, and Peter Stone (writers), Irving Berlin (music & lyrics), Herbert and Dorothy Fields (original book), Peter Stone (reviser), Kathy Bartholmey (director), Madison Betz and Sally Howell (music directors), Reagan Turbyfill (choreographer), and Carissa A. Lumpkins (producer).

The cast includes Katie Choate (Annie Oakley), Sean Grigsby (Frank Butler), Jessica Miller (Dolly Tate), Seth Hawkins (Buffalo Bill Cody), Matthew Burns (Charlie Davenport), Sa'teh Hampton (Chief Sitting Bull), Ben Wright (Foster Wilson), Carl McBride (Pawnee Bill), Rylee Woodard (Winnie Tate), Marseiko Jackson Jr. (Tommy Keeler), Dawson Claire Jones (Jessie), Maddox Easterly (Nellie), Malachi Thompson (Little Jake), Abygail Hawkins (Mrs. Schuyler Adams/Ensemble), Braden Hammock (Messenger/Ensemble), Connor Heyl (Mac/Ensemble), Ezra Heyl (Running Deer/Ensemble), Katrina Taylor (Sylvia Potter-Porter/Ensemble), MJ Sides (Eagle Feather/Ensemble), Haddie Hinson (Featured Dancer/Ensemble), Sadie Hawkins (Ensemble), Sawyer Hawkins (Ensemble), Abby Grace Neufer (Ensemble), Azlyn Barnard (Ensemble), Callie Graham (Ensemble), Kayla Maurer (Ensemble), and Leah White (Ensemble).