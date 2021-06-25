The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Visiting Artist Workshops With Steve H. Broadnax III and Ari Edelson

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, the state's largest professional, non-profit theatre has announced two new workshops presented by the 2021 "The Rep Outdoors" artists in residency, Steve H. Broadnax III and Ari Edelson.

"From the Page to the Stage" with Steve H. Broadnax III will take place on Monday, July 5th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by "Accelerating the Arts" with Ari Edelson on Monday, July 26thand Tuesday, July 27th from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Registration is now open at www.therep.org. Registration is free, but capacity for both workshops is limited.

The Rep plans to enhance its ongoing community program offerings by continuing this series of Visiting Artist Workshops, better harnessing and sharing the expertise of the guest artists working on Rep productions throughout the year.

"It takes a village to produce a play and an even larger village to keep a theater going" according to Candrice Jones, The Rep's Director of New Programs. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator from Dermott, Arkansas who joined The Rep in April 2021. "I am excited to be part of The Arkansas Rep's growing village as we continue to build connections and explore innovative ways to be a performative voice within Arkansas' creative community"

With the 2021 "The Rep Outdoors" workshops, the organization is able provide local artists with direct access to experts in the industry. Both Broadnax and Edelson are highly acclaimed leaders in the performing arts with extensive experience and insights to offer the artists of Central Arkansas. Executive Artistic Director, Will Trice commented that "Every production at The Rep is created by a mix of local artists and visiting artists from around the country. Not only do we get to enjoy the work of these professionals on the stage, but our workshops and classes allow these guest artists to fully engage with our community during their residencies here in Little Rock."

JULY 5th

5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

"From the Page to the Stage" with Steve H. Broadnax III

This workshop is designed for emerging actors in the area and will build on techniques that will take their performance practice to the next level.

JULY 26th & 27th

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

"Accelerating the Arts" with Ari Edelson

This workshop is designed for active leaders in the arts community and will focus on how to grow an artistic organization. Please note that attendance on both days is not required.

All attendees must be 18 years old to participate. Both workshops will be held in the Arkansas Repertory Theatre facilities located at 601 Main St. Little Rock, AR 72201.