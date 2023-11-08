THE ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES Comes to Grant County Community Theater This Week

Extend your spooky season with good old-fashioned “whodunnits” during The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes at Grant County Community Theater. The endearing and quirky Sherlock and his sidekick, Dr. Watson, will be solving four cases at GCCT in Sheridan the second and third weekends of November.

The September auditions for Sherlock drew prospective actors from Grant County and surrounding areas. A cast of eleven, some in multiple roles within the production, was selected and has been hard at work to present their audience with thrilling performances.

The GCCT production, under the direction of Jamie Partain of Bryant in her directorial debut, will feature four short stories that are well-known to Sherlock fans.

The ever-important crew for the sets, sound, lights, props, and advertising/social media have also been hard at work to provide actors with a real-life, functioning set to accent the stories. Those sets will include the infamous 221B Baker Street where Sherlock and his partner, Watson, reside. The meticulous and fascinating sets come to life with The Blue Carbuncle, Five Orange Pips, Devil’s Foot, and Copper Beeches.

Special effects transform the theater stage into the foggy streets of London. Period-piece props, live classical violin music, and characters performing throughout the audience add to the ambience of the show. The theater, which seats around 80, provides an intimate experience to engross audience members in the performances.

Though Sherlock Holmes is a fictional character created by Scottish writer Arthur Conan Doyle, his name is recognized by many as the most popular detective in literary history. The Sherlock character was modeled after real-life Joseph Bell, a pioneer of forensic science. Bell’s unique skills of observation and deduction made him a celebrity and famous lecturer in his hometown of Scotland.

GCCT debuted with Peter Pan in 2019. The shows were performed at Sheridan Elementary to sold-out crowds, but the theater still had no home base to call its own. In the five years since, the theater was gifted its own building, the former First Christian Church, located at 407 East Center in Sheridan. The theater has successfully transformed the former 1939 church building into a fully-functioning theater that draws actors and audiences from Grant County and central Arkansas. Hundreds of actors of all ages have since performed on GCCT’s stage for Alice in Wonderland, And Then There Were None, and The Wizard of Oz. Three murder mystery dinner shows held off site have also been extremely successful. The theater has hosted two Storyteller series with native Grant County speakers who featured history and personal experiences in the county. Involved in community activities, the 2023 Timberfest parade was the theater’s third year to place first in the float category.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes production is sponsored by Drs. Greg and Kay Reed of Sheridan. Tickets, $15 each, are available online at Click Here

Friday, November 10, 7 pm

Saturday, November 11, 2 & 7 pm

Sunday, November 12, 2 pm

Friday, November 17, 7 pm

Saturday, November 18, 2 & 7 pm

Sunday, November 19, 2 pm

GCCT is handicap accessible.

This show is suitable for all ages.

PLEASE NOTE: Water vapor based haze will be in use throughout the production. Strobe lighting used in the second act may cause sensitivity for photo-sensitive viewers.