South Arkansas Arts Center To Continue With Summer Camps, Now Online

South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) plans to offer a series of fun, flexible and totally free online camps for students of all skill levels, according to El Dorado News.

The virtual summer camps and a bag of art supplies will be available free of charge due to donations from the community.

Beginning the week of June 1, students can start the free virtual lessons at their own pace. Many of the Arts Academy teachers will be available virtually through a series of videos.

Students will be able to access art, dance, and theatre with eight of SAAC's seasoned instructors over the summer.

To learn more and to sign up, visit the South Arkansas Arts Center website.





