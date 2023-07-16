Royal Players to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY, SHE LOVES ME, and More in 2023-24 Season

The Royal Players, of the historic Royal Theatre, have announced their new lineup for the 2023-24 season. The Royal Haunted House will be back this year for a fourth year and promises to bring super scares and suspense. The Royal Haunted House will open on Friday the 13th and runs until Halloween night.

The Royal Christmas season will kick off with A Christmas Story, running December 7-17, 2023. A Christmas Story is based on humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s and follows 9-year-old Ralphie in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie's desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus, all giving him the same warning: "You'll shoot your eye out".

Next up and kicking off 2024 for the Royal Players is She Loves Me - In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves, and all the twists and turns along the way! She Loves Me will run February 2-15, 2024.

Bonnie and Clyde will premiere April 18 and run through April 28, 2024. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde, from the legendary Frank Wildhorn, is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? You guessed it, SpongeBob SquarePants! And he's ready to ride the wave to the Royal Theatre June 13- 23, 2024, to entertain and delight audiences in this brilliant, bright, hilarious musical - SpongeBob The Musical.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be our final show of the 2023-24 season. This is a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo's epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero, running August 8-18, 2024.

Performances will take place at the historic Royal Theatre, located in downtown Benton at 111 S. Market Street. The Royal Players are currently seeking sponsors, partnerships, and advertising for our new season. If you are interested in any of these please email theroyalplayers@gmail.com.