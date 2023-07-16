Royal Players to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY, SHE LOVES ME, and More in 2023-24 Season

Additional performances include Bonnie and Clyde, SpongeBob The Musical, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Forum Photo 1 Review: WEST SIDE STORY at The Forum
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Photo 3 Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murry's Dinner Playhouse Photo 4 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

Royal Players to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY, SHE LOVES ME, and More in 2023-24 Season

The Royal Players, of the historic Royal Theatre, have announced their new lineup for the 2023-24 season. The Royal Haunted House will be back this year for a fourth year and promises to bring super scares and suspense. The Royal Haunted House will open on Friday the 13th and runs until Halloween night.  

The Royal Christmas season will kick off with A Christmas Story, running December 7-17, 2023. A Christmas Story is based on humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s and follows 9-year-old Ralphie in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie's desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus, all giving him the same warning: "You'll shoot your eye out".  

Next up and kicking off 2024 for the Royal Players is She Loves Me - In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves, and all the twists and turns along the way! She Loves Me will run February 2-15, 2024. 

Bonnie and Clyde will premiere April 18 and run through April 28, 2024. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde, from the legendary Frank Wildhorn, is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. 

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? You guessed it, SpongeBob SquarePants! And he's ready to ride the wave to the Royal Theatre June 13- 23, 2024, to entertain and delight audiences in this brilliant, bright, hilarious musical - SpongeBob The Musical.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be our final show of the 2023-24 season. This is a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo's epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero, running August 8-18, 2024. 

Performances will take place at the historic Royal Theatre, located in downtown Benton at 111 S. Market Street. The Royal Players are currently seeking sponsors, partnerships, and advertising for our new season. If you are interested in any of these please email  theroyalplayers@gmail.com




RELATED STORIES - Arkansas

1
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murrys Dinner Playhouse Photo
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Murry's Dinner Playhouse

It’s time to bring out those bell bottoms and platform shoes as Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col Glenn Rd, in Little Rock, groovily presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, now through August 12. You do not have to be highly religious or know how to do The Hustle to enjoy this funky disco Biblical tale. However, if you are, Roger Eaves assured us that it was accurate to the original story.  

2
Arts & Science Center to Present 80s Jukebox Musical ROCK OF AGES This Month Photo
Arts & Science Center to Present '80s Jukebox Musical ROCK OF AGES This Month

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for a big rock 'n' roll party with its summer musical, 'Rock of Ages.' Performances are July 28-30, 2023, and tickets are available now. The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

3
Experience the Gothic Romance of I HAUNT YOU at the Melonlight Ballroom in Arkansas Photo
Experience the Gothic Romance of I HAUNT YOU at the Melonlight Ballroom in Arkansas

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of 'I Haunt You,' a critically acclaimed gothic romance that has captivated audiences in Arkansas. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic and beauty of 'I Haunt You' on stage. Get your tickets now!

4
Feature: 2COUNTRY4NASHVILLE at JJs Grill Fort Smith Photo
Feature: 2COUNTRY4NASHVILLE at JJ's Grill Fort Smith

Two of my favorite things to do are listening to my talented friends play great music and eating delicious food in super cool restaurants. I mean....I have to treat myself sometimes, right? Of course, I do, and that is exactly what I did when 2Country4Nashville, made up of Jo-el and LeAnne Ulmer, played at JJ’s Grill Fort Smith last weekend. It was a perfect combination for a perfect Saturday night. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Arkansas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Fort Smith Little Theatre (7/27-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Rialto Community Arts Center (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You