Review: THE 29TH ANNUAL STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION at MacArthur Park

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One of my favorite things that signifies summer has officially arrived is heading to MacArthur Park for the Little Rock Wind Symphony's annual patriotic concert. There's just something special about spreading out a blanket or setting up a lawn chair beneath the trees, surrounded by families, friends, and music lovers, as the sounds of America's favorite patriotic tunes fill the evening air. That beloved tradition returned on Saturday, June 14, as the Little Rock Wind Symphony presented its 29th Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration, once again delivering an inspiring evening of exceptional musicianship, heartfelt patriotism, and the kind of community spirit that reminds us why live music is so important.

Hosted by the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, the concert was a fitting tribute to Flag Day and to those who have served our country. Museum Director Stephan McAteer welcomed the audience to one of Central Arkansas's most beloved summer traditions, while the historic setting of MacArthur Park made the evening feel even more meaningful. Community support was evident throughout the event, thanks to sponsors Stone Bank, Blue Bell, WoodmenLife, Little Rock Parks & Recreation, and Central Arkansas Water, whose generosity helped make this free concert possible for thousands of Arkansans.

For nearly three decades, this annual concert has become a summertime staple, bringing together families, veterans, and music lovers of all ages. Looking across the crowd, you could see children playing, neighbors enjoying the free Blue Bell ice cream (the birthday cake was my favorite), veterans proudly wearing their service caps, and generations of families enjoying the evening together. It was a beautiful reminder that live music creates memories just as much as it creates melodies.

Leading the ensemble was Music Director and Conductor Israel Getzov, whose confident and expressive conducting kept the evening flowing seamlessly from one selection to the next. His enthusiasm was evident throughout the performance, and the musicians responded with a polished, vibrant sound. Announcer Brent Walker served as the perfect host for the musical journey, providing interesting commentary and historical context between selections while keeping the audience engaged.

The evening began, as it should, with "The Star-Spangled Banner," setting a respectful tone before launching into E. E. Bagley's spirited "National Emblem March." The ensemble immediately established its crisp precision and rich, balanced sound, with the brass section especially shining as their fanfares echoed beautifully across MacArthur Park.

One of the most enjoyable surprises of the evening which made me laugh when Brent Walker said they were launching their own British invasion was when they performed Music of the Beatles, arranged by Michael Sweeney. Hearing beloved songs by the Fab Four transformed into a concert band arrangement delighted the audience and demonstrated the remarkable versatility of the Little Rock Wind Symphony. The familiar melodies brought smiles throughout the park, and I may have added in my own voice to the ensemble.

George M. Cohan's "You're a Grand Old Flag" kept the patriotic spirit soaring before the ensemble shifted into a wonderful Tribute to Gershwin. The medley celebrated one of America's greatest composers, blending Broadway charm with jazz influences in a performance full of elegance and style. Aaron Copland's "The Promise of Living" followed with a more reflective mood, allowing the ensemble to showcase its beautiful blend and expressive phrasing.

No patriotic concert would be complete without John Philip Sousa, and the Little Rock Wind Symphony delivered two of his most iconic marches with tremendous energy. Both "The Washington Post March" and "The Stars and Stripes Forever" brought the audience to life with its familiar melodies and exhilarating finale.

Adding an extra layer of fun to the evening, guest conductor Clinton Everhart took the podium for "The Stars and Stripes Forever" after winning the annual Flag Day Baton Auction. Everhart, who serves as University Registrar at UAMS, conducted with infectious enthusiasm, creating one of the night's most memorable moments. It was a charming tradition that perfectly reflected the welcoming spirit of the Little Rock Wind Symphony and its connection to the community.

The excitement continued with George Gershwin's spirited "Strike Up the Band," followed by the cinematic grandeur of John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare." Williams' stirring composition filled the park with majestic brass and soaring themes, reminding everyone why his music has become synonymous with American celebration.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came during the Armed Forces Salute. As each branch's service song was performed, veterans throughout the audience proudly stood to be recognized. Watching family members applaud their loved ones while the rest of the audience joined in appreciation was incredibly moving. The only time no one stood up was during the Coast Guard and Space Force, though that would have been cool if someone from Space Force was there!

The concert concluded with heartfelt performances of "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America." Hearing audience members softly singing along beneath the summer sky created a beautiful sense of unity that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening.

The Little Rock Wind Symphony's 29th Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration once again proved why it has become one of Arkansas's most cherished summer traditions. It didn't require elaborate sets or dazzling special effects to create something memorable. Instead, it relied on outstanding musicianship, an expertly curated program featuring everything from Sousa and Copland to Gershwin, John Williams, Irving Berlin, and even The Beatles, all performed under the leadership of Israel Getzov. Combined with the beautiful setting of MacArthur Park and a community eager to gather together in celebration, it made for an unforgettable evening. As next year marks the concert's 30th anniversary, you can bet I'll be setting up my lawn chair once again for one of my favorite traditions of the summer.

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