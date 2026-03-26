Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Murry's Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock

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Out of all the musicals I see, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is one of those rare favorites I never tire of revisiting, and this newest production, which features many of my favorite performers, feels right at home at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse in Little Rock. Directed by Don Bolinger with Musical Director Tim Cooper, Choreographer Moriah Patterson, and Stage Manager Keylan Alderson, this show had me excited before the first note was even sung. The cast list is full of A-list actors who I absolutely adore, and they will have you laughing until the last speller wins. Who is the champion? You have until April 18 to find out, and you really don't want to miss this.

Chloe Clement, Bridget Davis, Brian Earles

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

What makes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee such a standout musical is its remarkable balance of outrageous humor and genuine emotional truth. Each young competitor arrives with their own anxieties, expectations, family baggage, and coping strategies, and the script treats them with affection rather than ridicule. One moment you are laughing at an absurd definition or a wildly inappropriate aside, and the next you are quietly moved by a glimpse into a character’s loneliness or desperate need for approval.

The cast of 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with guest spellers

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Now in true Spelling Bee fashion, audience participation is part of the chaos and on this particular night, I was selected as one of the guest spellers. Yes, I was plucked from my comfortable dinner table and thrust under the stage lights to spell in front of a room full of people who you oddly can't see because of the bright lights, but you definitely know they are there. My moment came quickly, and I am convinced they fabricated my second word on the spot. I misspelled it with full confidence, only to be handed the iconic consolation prize: a juice box. But not before I and my fellow guest contestants were swept into choreography, staging, and a bit of playful protest. Mortifying? Maybe for a split second. But honestly, I had an absolute blast. Being part of the action gave me a whole new appreciation for just how cleverly orchestrated and joyfully chaotic this show really is.

Brian Earles as Chip Tolentino

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

This cast makes me happy in the way only a perfectly matched ensemble can, and during my brief time onstage, I was delightfully seated between Chloe Clement as Marcy Park and Brian Earles as Chip Tolentino, which turned out to be comedy gold all on its own and just for my own amusement. As they gave me directions, both stayed fully in character the entire time, and I could barely keep from giggling. Clement’s Marcy was all razor-sharp seriousness and hyper-focused intensity, treating the bee with Olympic-level gravity, while Earles’ Chip radiated earnest sweetness and boyish enthusiasm. The contrast between them — one laser-focused, the other adorably sincere — made the experience feel like I had wandered straight into the middle of their world rather than interrupting it. That commitment to character, even in unscripted interactions, speaks volumes about the cast’s skill and the production’s attention to detail.

Michael Pere and Katherine Greer

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Michael Pere as William Barfée fully embraces the delightful awkwardness and hyper-specific quirks that make the character so memorable. From his distinctive accent to his rigid physicality, every choice feels intentional and deeply rooted in character. Watching his carefully guarded exterior soften is one of the evening’s quiet joys, especially as his connection with Katherine Greer’s Olive Ostrovsky begins to blossom. Greer captures Olive’s earnest sweetness and aching loneliness beautifully, creating a portrayal that is both gentle and deeply affecting. The evolving chemistry between Pere and Greer is tender, awkward, and utterly endearing. I fell in love with their budding friendship.

Bridget Davis as Logainne

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Bridget Davis as Logainne “Schwartzy” Schwartzandgrubeniere is absolutely adorable, bringing boundless energy, precision, and just the right amount of anxious intensity to the role. Her delivery of Logainne’s rapid-fire spelling prowess and rule-abiding personality is both hilarious and impressively controlled, but what truly stands out is the sweetness beneath the overachieving exterior. You can't help but smile everytime you see her. She is joyous! I love her!

Anthony McBride and Moriah Connerson

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Anthony McBride pulls double duty as both Leaf Coneybear and Carl Dad, showcasing impressive versatility and comic timing. As Leaf, he leans fully into the character’s endearingly scattered innocence, delivering the role with wide-eyed wonder, physical humor, and a sweetness that makes his unexpected brilliance all the more delightful. In sharp contrast, his Carl Dad is warmly paternal, and his transformation between the two roles is seamless, highlighting McBride’s ability to shift energy, posture, and personality in an instant while making each character feel complete and authentic.

Moriah Connerson and Walter Dodd

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Walter Dodd as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Moriah Connerson as Rona Lisa Peretti form an excellent comedic partnership at the helm of the bee. Dodd brings a wonderfully dry, slightly frazzled authority to Panch, capturing the character’s awkward attempts at professionalism while letting the humor sneak through in perfectly timed reactions and asides. Connerson’s Rona Lisa is poised and subtly competitive, exuding the confidence of someone who takes this event very seriously. Together, they create a delightful balance of order and chaos, playing off each other with effortless timing and an undercurrent of mutual exasperation. And, when Connerson doubles as Olive's mother, her song is near heartbreaking!

William Wofford and Bridget Davis

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Newcomer William Wofford, appearing as Mitch Mahoney, Dan Dad, and Olive’s Dad, fits in seamlessly with Murry’s seasoned company, as though he has been part of the family all along. As Mitch, he brings a quiet toughness softened by surprising warmth, making the character’s interactions with the eliminated spellers feel genuinely kind rather than merely procedural. In his additional roles, he shifts smoothly into distinctly different personalities, demonstrating an easy versatility that keeps each appearance fresh and believable. Whether offering comfort, authority, or understated humor, Wofford proves himself a welcome addition whose presence enhances the overall ensemble.

Before the curtain even rose, the evening got off to a strong start with Murry’s famously generous buffet. Dinner, as always, was delicious and plentiful enough to make you consider arriving extra early just to savor it. I skipped the chicken this time but happily piled my plate with the BBQ pulled pork and, of course, my personal staple, the lemon cod, which never disappoints. I even braved the corn on the cob (quietly wondering if eating it in public was the most dignified choice, but deciding it was worth it), and I returned for not one but two helpings of my all-time favorite dessert: the cheesecake ball. To top it all off, I cooled things down with a mocktail piña colada that felt like a mini vacation in a glass. Honestly, the meal alone is worth the price of admission, and it sets a cozy, celebratory tone that makes the theatrical experience feel even more special.

Chloe Clement as Marcy talking to Jesus (Brian Earles)

If you have never experienced this musical, now is the perfect time. You don't have to volunteer to be a speller, but it is a ton of fun if you do. For more information and tickets, visit their website at murrysdp.com.

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