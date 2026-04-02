Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL JR at The Royal Theatre in Benton

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SomeBODY once told me that Shrek The Musical Jr. would be a fun night at the theatre, but what I experienced at The Royal Theatre in Benton was a joyful, high-energy celebration of young talent, teamwork, and the kind of storytelling that reminds us all why we fell in love with theatre in the first place.

Sponsored by Everett Chevrolet, this charming production proves that talent abounds in these junior-sized thespians, and I'm a Believer! Under the direction of Matthew Burns, with Music Direction by Michelle Taylor and Choreography by Jillian Berry, this swampy spectacular is bursting with personality from start to finish, and the addition of Student Director Addison Lumpkins and Student Choreographer Haddie Hinson only adds to the magic of this collaborative effort.

Based on the beloved animated Dreamworks film Shrek, the musical follows everyone’s favorite grumpy ogre as he embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona in hopes of reclaiming his peaceful swamp. Along the way, he is joined by the endlessly chatty Donkey, and together they discover that true friendship, and even love, can be found in the most unexpected places. With a score by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, the show brings powerful message about embracing what makes us unique.

From the moment the curtain rose, it was clear this cast came Ready to Play, and the ensemble work was nothing short of delightful. These young performers functioned as a true unit, supporting one another while still creating distinct, memorable characters within the whimsical world of fairytale misfits. This ensemble was so impressive with their consistency and each personality, it was hard to pick a favorite. You wanted to watch every single one of them.

Leading the charge were Logan McGrew as Shrek and Spencer Forga as Fiona, who made a truly delightful team. McGrew embraced Shrek’s gruff exterior with confidence, while still allowing those tender, vulnerable moments to shine through, creating an ogre we could root for from the very beginning. Forga’s Fiona was spirited, spunky, and full of charm, delivering both comedic flair and precious sincerity. Together, their chemistry felt natural and engaging, allowing their journey from reluctant companions to genuine connection to unfold in a way that was both believable and endearing. Their duet “I Think I Got You Beat” had everyone laughing, due to their fearless commitment to the competition and impeccable timing.

Adding a delicious dose of comedic chaos was Taylor Cage as Lord Farquaad, who had the whole audience giddy with a performance that was equal parts ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining. Cage leaned fully into the exaggerated villainy, delivering lines that committed wholeheartedly to the character’s over-the-top physicality. It’s not an easy role to pull off, but Cage handled it with confidence and flair, making Farquaad a standout source of laughter throughout the evening.

And of course, my starry-heart eyes go to two cast members who absolutely stole my heart—Duke Metzler as Donkey and Hayden Forga as Young Fiona/Gingy. Metzler brought boundless energy, sharp comedic instincts, and a lovable charm to Donkey, creating a performance that was so hilarious that I couldn't wait to see how he would respond in every scene. Meanwhile, Forga showcased incredible charm, seamlessly shifting between the innocence of Young Fiona and the spunky sass of Gingy. With natural stage presence and undeniable charisma, both of these young performers already exhibit the kind of star power that promises an exciting future ahead.

Vocally, the cast rose to the occasion, filling the theatre with confident and expressive performances. Under Taylor’s musical direction, harmonies were strong and well-balanced, allowing the humor and emotion of the score to shine through. Visually, the production leans into the colorful, fairytale aesthetic we all expect from Shrek, with costumes and character choices that are playful and imaginative. The Royal Theatre continues to be a space where young performers can fully explore their creativity, and this show is another shining example of that mission in action.

Up next, the Young Players are getting ready for CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITIONS. If you would like for your budding thespian to find their people, sign up before all the slots are filled.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...