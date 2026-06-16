Review: NICKELODEON THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION at Ritz Civic Center

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Starting a new theatre company is a leap of faith. Launching that company with a full-scale musical featuring a cast of young performers is even bolder. Yet that is exactly what Kaitlyn Rose Vacco Woodall accomplished with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION, presented June 5-7 by Rosewood Repertory at the historic Ritz Civic Center. Based on the beloved animated series by Stephen Hillenburg with a book by Kyle Jarrow, this colorful production served as the inaugural show for Rosewood Repertory, immediately establishing the company as an exciting new addition to Arkansas theatre in Northeast Arkansas.

Adding to the significance of the occasion was the venue itself. The Ritz Civic Center has been a cornerstone of downtown Blytheville entertainment for generations. Originally opened as a vaudeville theatre before later serving as a movie house, the beautifully restored building now functions as a cultural hub for the community, hosting concerts, films, special events, and live theatrical productions. This was my first visit to The Ritz, and I have to admit, I completely fell in love with it. From the moment I stepped inside, I was captivated by its vintage charm, elegant architecture, and the sense of history that seems to radiate from every corner. As someone who spends a lot of time visiting theatres across Arkansas, I can honestly say The Ritz is one of the most beautiful venues I have had the pleasure of experiencing, and I am already looking forward to my next trip back to Blytheville.

Rosewood Repertory’s Board of Directors and their positions—

In order from left to right,

-Shelby Boozy, Secretary

-Cody Perrin, Community Outreach

-Ashley Clapp, Fundraising

-Kaitlyn Vacco Woodall, Owner/Executive Director/President

-Cheyenne Gatlin, Vice President

-Elizabeth Bullington, Treasurer

As the owner, founder, and Executive Director of Rosewood Repertory, Woodall already wears many hats, but she also stepped into the director's chair for this first production. With the support of Assistant Director Shelby Boozy, Music Director Walter Sykes, Choreographer Cody Perrin, Stage Manager Elizabeth Bullington, Costume Designer Cheyenne Gatlin, and Set Designer Dewayne Seaton, Woodall guided her young cast through a production packed with humor and enough energy to rival Bikini Bottom itself.

When Bikini Bottom learns that the nearby Mount Humongous volcano is set to erupt, panic quickly spreads throughout the underwater community. As citizens begin turning against one another and fear threatens to divide the town, SpongeBob refuses to give up hope. Joined by his best friends Patrick and Sandy, he embarks on a mission to save Bikini Bottom before time runs out.

Leading the way was Trinity Rodriguez as SpongeBob SquarePants. SpongeBob is one of the most recognizable animated characters in television history, and Rodriguez embraced every ounce of his infectious optimism. She captured SpongeBob's boundless enthusiasm while also grounding the character's determination to save Bikini Bottom. Whether singing, dancing, or rallying her friends to believe in themselves, Rodriguez delivered a performance full of charm that kept the audience rooting for her from beginning to end.

As Sandy Cheeks, Natalie Hardesty brought intelligence and plenty of Texas-sized personality to the role. Sandy is the show's resident scientist and problem solver, and Hardesty handled the role beautifully. Her Stage Presence was strong, and she created a character who was both tough and compassionate. Watching her work alongside Rodriguez made it easy to believe in the friendship that anchors much of the story.

Gavin Crocker was delightful as Patrick Star. Patrick's lovable cluelessness often provides the show's biggest laughs, and Crocker leaned fully into the character's goofy innocence. DaKyln Brown as Squidward Tentacles embraced Squidward's sarcasm and commanded the stage during his scenes. As a bonus, he had a loyal fan always annoucing 'that's my boyfriend!'

Other standouts were Asher Gatlin as Eugene Krabs and Annie Vinson as Pearl. Gatlin captured Mr. Krabs' obsession with money and business while maintaining the character's affection for his daughter, and Vinson was charming as Pearl Krabs. Their interactions were enjoyable to watch.

No production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL would be complete without its resident villain, and Fletcher Bullington delivered plenty of fun as Sheldon J. Plankton. Bullington embraced Plankton's over-the-top schemes and determination to steal the Krabby Patty secret formula. Equally entertaining was Ellie Mikels as Karen Plankton. Karen often serves as the voice of reason while simultaneously enabling Plankton's latest ridiculous plan, and Mikels balanced those elements wonderfully. Her interactions with Bullington created some of the funniest moments in the show.

One of the things I appreciated most about this production was the enthusiasm radiating from every performer onstage. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is very much an ensemble piece, and the citizens of Bikini Bottom are constantly reacting, moving, singing, and dancing. From the opening number through the finale, the cast worked together to create a colorful underwater world that felt alive with personality and imagination.

Cody Perrin's choreography kept the stage buzzing with movement. The large ensemble numbers were packed with energy, and the young performers rose to every challenge. Even when the stage was crowded, the choreography remained organized and engaging, helping create the organized chaos that makes Bikini Bottom feel like such a vibrant community.

Walter Sykes deserves tremendous credit for preparing the cast musically. One of the unique aspects of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is its eclectic score, featuring songs inspired by a wide variety of musical styles. The cast handled those challenges admirably, delivering vocals that helped carry both the humor and emotional heart of the story. My favorite number is "Bikini Bottom Day," where everyone is basically introduced. It's a catchy number-I'm still singing it.

Visually, the show was a delight. Dewayne Seaton's set design transformed the stage into a whimsical version of Bikini Bottom, while Cheyenne Gatlin's costumes added splashes of color and character throughout the production. Together, the designs created an imaginative environment that perfectly matched the playful tone of the show.

Perhaps the most remarkable accomplishment of all is that this was Rosewood Repertory's very first production. Launching a new theatre company requires vision, determination, and an enormous amount of hard work behind the scenes, and Woodall and her team have built a strong foundation that I believe will thrive in this community. I am already looking forward to seeing what this exciting new company brings to the stage next.

Reader Reviews

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