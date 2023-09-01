Review: CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at The Weekend Theater

I never know what to expect when I go to The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock. This troupe of performers like to push boundaries, put you in your feelings, and often times make things awkward. For this entertainment offering, Director Dakota Mansfield brought CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION, which is an intentional thinker of a play. The whole audience was discussing it at intermission and once the show was over. You have two more weekends, September 1-3 and 8-10, to check it out.

This five-person play, written by Annie Baker, is focused on an acting class where they meet for six weeks. Marty (Amie White Galloway) is the teacher, who comes up with different games to get her students engaged and comfortable with each other; James (Paul Bowling) is Marty’s supportive husband; Lauren (Megan Major) is a 16 year old who wants to get the part of Maria in WEST SIDE STORY; Shultz (Bobby Simpson) is recently divorced; and Theresa (Shaina Tippitt) came to Vermont after trying to succeed in New York.

Though this is an acting class, it is more of a therapy class that has negative consequences. Bonds are formed where they should not be and lessons are taught that may need to have been left alone. Though I don’t want to give it all away, this is not a flashy, in your face play. It is methodical and will have you thinking about group relationships in a whole new light. These actors did a great job bringing the story together. At first it is questionable, a bit awkward, and a tad bit confusing. As it progresses, everything comes together, almost heartbreakingly.

I was familiar with Galloway since she is The Weekend Theater’s Executive Director, however, this was my first time watching her in a play, and she was perfect as the leader of the acting class. She was nurturing and open, and when the dynamics shifted, I cried with her.

Bowling’s James was cheery and supportive at the beginning, but when he became tangled with Theresa, his deeper emotions came through and really moved the scene. I loved how he interacted with Tippitt’s Theresa during the goulash, ak-mak scene. It got intense. I decided not to cheat and find out what they were saying until I got home, and I will report, I was completely wrong....well not completely, but I wasn’t entirely correct on the translation, which was not their fault, because once I found out, it made more sense. *pro tip* If you follow along with the storyline, the clues are there. Tippitt’s character was confident and poise, except for her awkward story, and I knew she was going to cause some issues. Simpson’s Shultz seemed melancholy but brave enough to try the class. His mood changed several times after his interactions with Theresa.

Now, throughout the play, I kept listening and watching Megan Major and was questioning ‘who does she remind me of?’ She was amazing as the teenager of the group and emitted her angst beautifully....but who is she? Before I made it to my dinner stop on the way home, it hit me that her acting and sound was exactly like Laura San Giacomo, you know...the chick who was in Pretty Woman and The Stand (the original). She has the same mannerisms and same sound, but not necessarily the looks. I’m sure this wasn’t on purpose, but it was remarkable. Go research and compare. You will agree with me.

You have two more weekends to catch this thinking dramady. Check out their website at http://www.weekendtheater.org, for more information and tickets.

Crew for CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION is: Dakota Mansfield-Director, Set Designer, Set Builder; Antwon Staton-Assistant Director; Zach Baker-Stage Manager; Olivia De Rossitte-Assistant Stage Manager; Mike Major & Kota White-Board Op, Light Designer; Alan Malcolm-Set Builder.