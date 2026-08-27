Previews: UA-EACC Unveils 2026-27 Fine Arts Center Performance Season

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The University of Arkansas-East Arkansas Community College has announced the upcoming 2026-27 Performance Season to be held in the UA-EACC Fine Arts Center. Season ticket packages for the 2026-27 Season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m.

Foreigner – 50th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, October 3, 2026—7:30 pm

With more Top 10 hits than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner ranks prominently across categories in Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time” list. At times, the band’s weekly catalogue sales have surpassed those of Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Def Leppard, Van Halen, and Aerosmith (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is widely recognized as one of the most popular rock acts in the world, boasting a powerful catalogue that continues to drive sold-out tours and total sales exceeding 80 million records. The band is responsible for some of rock’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” Their worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” is also part of Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club. 50 years into their career, Foreigner remains a major presence on the charts with strong airplay and continued Billboard album success. Their catalogue sales recently ranked them among the “Top 40 Best-Selling Music Artists of All Time,” according to Business Insider. The band consists of Luis Carlos Maldonado (vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (lead guitar), Chris Frazier (drums), and John Roth (guitar).

Lorrie Morgan

Saturday, November 7, 2026—7:30 pm

One of the most eloquently emotive vocalists of modern times, Lorrie Morgan is among the top female country stars of the 1990s and was the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums. Her hit recordings include “I Guess You Had to Be There,” “What Part of No,” “Five Minutes,” “A Picture of Me Without You,” “Except for Monday,” “Something in Red,” “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” “Half Enough,” Watch Me,” and others. A Nashville native and daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan, she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the age of 13 and was inducted as a member at just 24 years old. Morgan was recognized with a CMA Award in 1990 for “Til a Tear Becomes a Rose,” a duet she worked on with her late husband, Keith Whitley. She also recorded with Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, The Beach Boys, Pam Tillis, and others, as well as toured with George Jones and shared the stage with Jerry Lee Lewis. She has been a daughter, a bride, a mother, a divorcee, a widow, a single mother, a breadwinner and, ultimately, a survivor. In many ways, Lorrie Morgan is a living, breathing country song, and she knows what she sings.

Shenandoah

Saturday, January 23, 2027—7:30 pm

With a legacy spanning decades, Shenandoah remains one of country music’s most enduring and influential bands. Known for their rich harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, the GRAMMY®, CMA, and ACM-winning group has delivered timeless hits like “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Next to You, Next to Me,” “Sunday in the South,” “I Want to Be Loved Like That,” “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart,” and others. A platinum-selling powerhouse with over a billion career streams, Shenandoah's music continues to resonate across generations. Their recent collaborations have reignited fan excitement for “Two Dozen Roses” featuring Luke Combs and “Sunday in the South” featuring Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. Both hits soared to #1 on the iTunes All-Genre Chart, proving the band’s influence is as strong as ever. With a sound that helped define the golden era of ‘90s country and a presence that still commands today’s stages and charts, Shenandoah remains a pillar of American country music.

Chicago

Friday, April 2, 2027—7:30 pm

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and multiple GRAMMY® Awards to their name, Chicago remains one of the most celebrated and enduring bands in music history. Rolling Stone hailed the group as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” while Billboard ranked Chicago as the highest-charting American band in its Top 125 Artists of All Time. The band received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the GRAMMYs and was previously inducted into the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame in 2014. Chicago has also earned two American Music Awards, been named Founding Artists of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been honored with a Chicago street dedicated in their name, along with keys to and proclamations from numerous U.S. cities. In 2017, founding members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of their extraordinary career, Chicago has achieved 21 Top 10 singles, 11 No. 1 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, and earned 49 gold and platinum awards. Chicago has toured every year since the band’s founding, never missing a year. From the Signature Sound of the Chicago horns to their iconic vocals and catalog of timeless hits, Chicago concerts remain celebrations of one of the most successful and influential bands in rock history. In 2026, the band marks its 59th consecutive year of touring.

Yacht Rock the Dock with Ambrosia, Elliot Lurie, John Ford Coley, and Walter Egan

Saturday, May 1, 2027—7:30 pm

“Yacht Rock the Dock” features the original artists playing some of the most iconic hits from one of Rock’s greatest eras. Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, Elliot Lurie, and Walter Egan will come together for a magical night performing all of their 1970’s and 1980’s Billboard Top 40 Hits. These songs are the soundtrack to a generation, and today’s smooth yacht rock music scene would not be yacht rock without the contributions of these GRAMMY® winning artists.

The 5-time GRAMMY® nominated band Ambrosia’s hits songs include “Biggest Part of Me,” “How Much I Feel,” “You’re the Only Woman (You & I),” and others. Known by a multitude of fans since the 1970s, the band is now more alive and compelling than ever exploring new musical territory and bringing an exceptional musical performance to stages everywhere. John Ford Coley, most revered as half of the GRAMMY® nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley, churned out memorable hits including, “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” “Love Is the Answer,” “Gone Too Far,” “We’ll Never Have To Say Goodbye Again,” and others. Elliot Lurie, renowned for the hit “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass, captivated audiences with his vocals and guitar in 1972. His hit song soared to the top of the charts, remaining timeless, covered by multiple artists and featured in iconic films. American rock musician, Walter Egan, is best known for his 1978 gold status hit single “Magnet and Steel” which reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #18 on the Easy Listening chart.

UA-EACC package subscribers will receive emails and can renew their packages now through Wednesday, August 19. Season ticket packages will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21. Packages will be available to purchase online at UAEACC.edu or by calling 870-633-4480 ext. 352. Season subscription options range from $141.60-$244.80 per package and save patrons 20% off ticket prices.

Single tickets to all season performances go on sale six weeks prior to the event. Individual tickets for the season’s opening performance of Foreigner are $59 and go on sale Monday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information about UA-EACC Fine Arts Center and the upcoming performance season, visit UAEACC.edu.

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