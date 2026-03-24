Previews: ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway
Ricky Skaggs, Crystal Gayle, The Whites and others scheduled to appear at 2026 ACMA Show
Country music fans across the Natural State will want to mark their calendars, because one of Arkansas’s biggest nights in music is tuning up for an unforgettable celebration. The 2026 Arkansas Country Music Awards will take center stage at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on Monday, June 1, promising an evening that honors the rich legacy, vibrant present, and bright future of country music rooted right here in Arkansas.
Now in its latest installment, the Arkansas Country Music Awards have become a cornerstone event for recognizing the artists, songwriters, musicians, broadcasters, and industry professionals who keep the state’s country tradition alive and thriving. From rising newcomers to beloved veterans, the ACMAs shine a spotlight on the talent that makes Arkansas a powerhouse in the genre’s story both past and present.
Guiding the evening will be an engaging co-host duo: country music journalist and historian Charles Haymes and Miss Arkansas 2014 Ashton Gill. Haymes brings a deep well of knowledge and passion for the genre’s history, while Gill offers poise, charm, and a genuine love for the arts. Together, they promise a warm, lively atmosphere that balances reverence for tradition with plenty of fun.
Of course, an awards show is only as electrifying as its performances, and this year’s lineup is nothing short of spectacular. Country music royalty will grace the Reynolds stage with special appearances by Ricky Skaggs, Crystal Gayle, and The Whites and possibly others.
Ricky Skaggs, a multi-Grammy Award winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is renowned for his masterful musicianship and his role in bringing bluegrass and traditional country to mainstream audiences. Crystal Gayle, celebrated for her unmistakable silky vocals and timeless hits, remains one of the genre’s most beloved voices. Meanwhile, family group The Whites, long admired for their pristine harmonies and deep roots in traditional country and bluegrass, will add their signature warmth and authenticity to the evening.
Beyond the star power, the heart of the Arkansas Country Music Awards lies in its mission: to celebrate the homegrown artists who perform in honky-tonks, theaters, churches, festivals, and small towns across the state, keeping country music woven into everyday life. For many nominees, this night represents not only recognition but also community, a gathering of people who share a deep love for storytelling through song.
This year’s nominees reflect the remarkable breadth of talent across Arkansas’s country and roots scene, spanning performers, songwriters, industry professionals, and media voices.
2026 Nominees
ENTERTAINER of the Year
Cliff & Susan, David Adam Byrnes, Sylamore Special, Tyler Kinch, Waylon Wyatt
AMERICANA ARTIST of the Year
Ashtyn Barbaree, Common Roots, Jesse Welles, Mark Currey, Waylon Wyatt
BLUEGRASS ARTIST of the Year
Arkansauce, Front Porch, Harmony Hollow, Mountain Heirs, Sylamore Special
COUNTRY ARTIST of the Year
Blane Howard, David Adam Byrnes, Kelsey Lamb, Kish Moody, Ward Davis
FEMALE VOCALIST of the Year
Abbey Pierce, Kelsey Lamb, Mallory Everett, Mary Heather Hickman, Marybeth Byrd
MALE VOCALIST of the Year
Blane Howard, David Adam Byrnes, Ryan Harmon, Tyler Kinch, Waylon Wyatt
VOCAL DUO / GROUP of the Year
Cliff & Susan, Copper Flats, Midnight South, 7 South, TRIPPP
ACOUSTIC ACT of the Year
Batterton & Edwards, Cam Shelton, The Creek Rocks, Robert Taylor Smith, Trey Johnson
MUSIC COLLABORATION of the Year
"Are You a Real Cowboy" by Amanda Kate Ferris featuring Jenee Fleenor. Produced by Jimmy Ritchey.
"Human Together" by Lance Carpenter featuring Jess Antonette. Produced by Lance Carpenter.
"Just Wait (Mom's Version)" by Kelsey Lamb featuring Sharon Lamb. Produced by Matt McVaney.
"Sunday Supper" by Waylon Wyatt & Bayker Blakenship. Produced by Brett Truitt.
"Why You Been Gone So Long" by Molly Clair featuring Maddie Dalton and Tim Crouch. Produced by Clay Hess and Darrell Turnbull.
YOUNG ARTIST of the Year
Addyson Kennedy, The Armer Sisters, Grace Wells, Noah Gattis, Presley Shipp
ALBUM of the Year
“Don’t Call Me Darlin’” by Abbey Pierce. Produced by Jeremy Huddleston
“Echoes from the Open Road” by Kish Moody. Produced by Kish Moody
“Now I Know” by Blane Howard. Produced by Blane Howard and Derek George.
“Songs & Time” by Kenny Drain. Produced by Jeremy Huddleston.
“Til the Sun Goes Down” by Waylon Wyatt. Produced by Waylon Wyatt and Tommy Trautwein.
SONG of the Year
"Dancing with a Cowboy" Written by Darren Barry. Performed by Tyler Kinch.
"Human Together" Written by Lance Carpenter. Performed by Lance Carpenter featuring Jess Antonette.
"Introduce Myself" Written and performed by Luke Williams.
"Me Being Me" Written by Jim Femino, D. Vincent Williams and Vickie McGehee. Performed by Pamela Hopkins.
"West Virginia" Written by Cliff Prowse and Susan Prowse. Performed by Cliff & Susan.
SONGWRITER of the Year
Barrett Baber, Brittany Moore, Jason Lee Campbell, Lance Carpenter, Trey Stevens
MUSIC PRODUCER of the Year
Andy Wallis, Darren Crisp, Eric Spahn/Josh Noren, Jeremy Huddleston, Jon Raney
SOUND ENGINEER of the Year
Bob Breazeal, Bryce Roberts, Darren Crisp, Jeremy Huddleston, Sam Duncan
PROMOTER of the Year
Erica Holthus, Jenna Friday, Rickey Crawford, Trent Goins, Tyler Parsley
VIDEO of the Year
"All American" by Lance Carpenter. Directed by Steve Batres.
"Clueless" by Brittany Moore. Directed by Oceanna Colgan.
"Introduce Myself" by Luke Williams. Directed by Sharpe Dunaway.
"Spitfire" by Cliff & Susan. Directed by Trenton Johnson.
"Tease" by Kelsey Lamb. Directed by Ben Oaks.
INSPIRATIONAL RECORDING of the Year
“Give It to Jesus” by Anna Brinker. Produced by Don DeMumbrum.
“I’m Going Up” by Boone & Company featuring Jake Stogdill, Sam Cobb, Gary Cook, Roger Adams, Robbie Boone and Andrew Thompson. Produced by Jake Stogdill.
“Revival” by Woodshed Revival featuring Justin Keith, Big Shane Thornton and Andy Wallis. Produced by Andy Wallis.
“Shape of a Cross” by Lance Carpenter. Produced by Nick Schwarz.
“When I Think about Home” by The Villines Trio. Produced by Landon Villines.
RADIO STATION of the Year
KDXY, "The Fox 104.9," Jonesboro
KHPQ, "Hot Country 92.1," Clinton
KKYR, "Kicker 102.5," Texarkana
KTCS, “KTCS 99.9,” Fort Smith
KWCK, "Continuous Country 99.9," Searcy
RADIO DJ of the Year
Beemer, KHOZ, Harrison
Billy Coble, KTPB, Pine Bluff
Greg Geary, KWCK, Searcy
Jess Jennings, KSSN, Little Rock
Marty Scarbrough, KASU, Jonesboro
PUBLICATION / BLOG / PODCAST of the Year
AY Magazine
Cleveland County Herald
The Pam Setser Show
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The TeleTime Show
VENUE of the Year
The Collins Theatre (Paragould)
The Farm (Eureka Springs)
The Hall (Little Rock)
King's Live Music (Conway)
The Woodlands Auditorium (Hot Springs Village)
BASS PLAYER of the Year
Aaron Mashburn, Dennis Crouch, Doug DeForest, Garrett Jones, Michael Rinne
DRUMMER of the Year
Adam Parker, David O'Neal, Evan Hutchings, Quinn Hill, Ryan Cotroneo
FIDDLE PLAYER of the Year
George Mason, Jenee Fleenor, Mary Parker, Nathan Agdeppa, Tim Crouch
GUITAR PLAYER of the Year
Billy Lowe III, Jon Conley, Kyle Bruich, Luke Williams, Randall George
SPECIALTY / UTILITY MUSICIAN of the Year
DeWayne Rice, Jeremy Huddleston, Josh Matheny, Michael Heavner, Walker Robinson
Reynolds Performance Hall, known for hosting world-class entertainment provides the perfect backdrop for such a meaningful celebration. Its welcoming atmosphere ensures that every note, every speech, and every emotional moment will resonate throughout the hall.
Whether you are a lifelong country devotee, a supporter of local music, or simply someone who enjoys a night filled with heartfelt performances and Southern charm, the Arkansas Country Music Awards promises to deliver an experience that is both entertaining and deeply meaningful.
Tickets and additional information about the 2026 Arkansas Country Music Awards can be found at arkansasmusic.org. One thing is certain: on June 1, Conway will be the place where Arkansas country music history is celebrated, new stars are lifted up, and audiences leave humming tunes all the way home. I can't wait!
Videos