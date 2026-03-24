Previews: ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway

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Country music fans across the Natural State will want to mark their calendars, because one of Arkansas’s biggest nights in music is tuning up for an unforgettable celebration. The 2026 Arkansas Country Music Awards will take center stage at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway on Monday, June 1, promising an evening that honors the rich legacy, vibrant present, and bright future of country music rooted right here in Arkansas.

Now in its latest installment, the Arkansas Country Music Awards have become a cornerstone event for recognizing the artists, songwriters, musicians, broadcasters, and industry professionals who keep the state’s country tradition alive and thriving. From rising newcomers to beloved veterans, the ACMAs shine a spotlight on the talent that makes Arkansas a powerhouse in the genre’s story both past and present.



Charles Haymes and Ashton Gill

Guiding the evening will be an engaging co-host duo: country music journalist and historian Charles Haymes and Miss Arkansas 2014 Ashton Gill. Haymes brings a deep well of knowledge and passion for the genre’s history, while Gill offers poise, charm, and a genuine love for the arts. Together, they promise a warm, lively atmosphere that balances reverence for tradition with plenty of fun.

Of course, an awards show is only as electrifying as its performances, and this year’s lineup is nothing short of spectacular. Country music royalty will grace the Reynolds stage with special appearances by Ricky Skaggs, Crystal Gayle, and The Whites and possibly others.



Ricky Skaggs, a multi-Grammy Award winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, is renowned for his masterful musicianship and his role in bringing bluegrass and traditional country to mainstream audiences. Crystal Gayle, celebrated for her unmistakable silky vocals and timeless hits, remains one of the genre’s most beloved voices. Meanwhile, family group The Whites, long admired for their pristine harmonies and deep roots in traditional country and bluegrass, will add their signature warmth and authenticity to the evening.



Crystal Gayle

Beyond the star power, the heart of the Arkansas Country Music Awards lies in its mission: to celebrate the homegrown artists who perform in honky-tonks, theaters, churches, festivals, and small towns across the state, keeping country music woven into everyday life. For many nominees, this night represents not only recognition but also community, a gathering of people who share a deep love for storytelling through song.



The Whites

This year’s nominees reflect the remarkable breadth of talent across Arkansas’s country and roots scene, spanning performers, songwriters, industry professionals, and media voices.



2026 Nominees

ENTERTAINER of the Year

Cliff & Susan, David Adam Byrnes, Sylamore Special, Tyler Kinch, Waylon Wyatt

AMERICANA ARTIST of the Year

Ashtyn Barbaree, Common Roots, Jesse Welles, Mark Currey, Waylon Wyatt



BLUEGRASS ARTIST of the Year

Arkansauce, Front Porch, Harmony Hollow, Mountain Heirs, Sylamore Special

COUNTRY ARTIST of the Year

Blane Howard, David Adam Byrnes, Kelsey Lamb, Kish Moody, Ward Davis

FEMALE VOCALIST of the Year

Abbey Pierce, Kelsey Lamb, Mallory Everett, Mary Heather Hickman, Marybeth Byrd

MALE VOCALIST of the Year

Blane Howard, David Adam Byrnes, Ryan Harmon, Tyler Kinch, Waylon Wyatt

VOCAL DUO / GROUP of the Year

Cliff & Susan, Copper Flats, Midnight South, 7 South, TRIPPP

ACOUSTIC ACT of the Year

Batterton & Edwards, Cam Shelton, The Creek Rocks, Robert Taylor Smith, Trey Johnson

MUSIC COLLABORATION of the Year

"Are You a Real Cowboy" by Amanda Kate Ferris featuring Jenee Fleenor. Produced by Jimmy Ritchey.

"Human Together" by Lance Carpenter featuring Jess Antonette. Produced by Lance Carpenter.

"Just Wait (Mom's Version)" by Kelsey Lamb featuring Sharon Lamb. Produced by Matt McVaney.

"Sunday Supper" by Waylon Wyatt & Bayker Blakenship. Produced by Brett Truitt.

"Why You Been Gone So Long" by Molly Clair featuring Maddie Dalton and Tim Crouch. Produced by Clay Hess and Darrell Turnbull.

YOUNG ARTIST of the Year

Addyson Kennedy, The Armer Sisters, Grace Wells, Noah Gattis, Presley Shipp

ALBUM of the Year

“Don’t Call Me Darlin’” by Abbey Pierce. Produced by Jeremy Huddleston

“Echoes from the Open Road” by Kish Moody. Produced by Kish Moody

“Now I Know” by Blane Howard. Produced by Blane Howard and Derek George.

“Songs & Time” by Kenny Drain. Produced by Jeremy Huddleston.

“Til the Sun Goes Down” by Waylon Wyatt. Produced by Waylon Wyatt and Tommy Trautwein.

SONG of the Year

"Dancing with a Cowboy" Written by Darren Barry. Performed by Tyler Kinch.

"Human Together" Written by Lance Carpenter. Performed by Lance Carpenter featuring Jess Antonette.

"Introduce Myself" Written and performed by Luke Williams.

"Me Being Me" Written by Jim Femino, D. Vincent Williams and Vickie McGehee. Performed by Pamela Hopkins.

"West Virginia" Written by Cliff Prowse and Susan Prowse. Performed by Cliff & Susan.

SONGWRITER of the Year

Barrett Baber, Brittany Moore, Jason Lee Campbell, Lance Carpenter, Trey Stevens

MUSIC PRODUCER of the Year

Andy Wallis, Darren Crisp, Eric Spahn/Josh Noren, Jeremy Huddleston, Jon Raney

SOUND ENGINEER of the Year

Bob Breazeal, Bryce Roberts, Darren Crisp, Jeremy Huddleston, Sam Duncan

PROMOTER of the Year

Erica Holthus, Jenna Friday, Rickey Crawford, Trent Goins, Tyler Parsley

VIDEO of the Year

"All American" by Lance Carpenter. Directed by Steve Batres.

"Clueless" by Brittany Moore. Directed by Oceanna Colgan.

"Introduce Myself" by Luke Williams. Directed by Sharpe Dunaway.

"Spitfire" by Cliff & Susan. Directed by Trenton Johnson.

"Tease" by Kelsey Lamb. Directed by Ben Oaks.

INSPIRATIONAL RECORDING of the Year

“Give It to Jesus” by Anna Brinker. Produced by Don DeMumbrum.

“I’m Going Up” by Boone & Company featuring Jake Stogdill, Sam Cobb, Gary Cook, Roger Adams, Robbie Boone and Andrew Thompson. Produced by Jake Stogdill.

“Revival” by Woodshed Revival featuring Justin Keith, Big Shane Thornton and Andy Wallis. Produced by Andy Wallis.

“Shape of a Cross” by Lance Carpenter. Produced by Nick Schwarz.

“When I Think about Home” by The Villines Trio. Produced by Landon Villines.

RADIO STATION of the Year

KDXY, "The Fox 104.9," Jonesboro

KHPQ, "Hot Country 92.1," Clinton

KKYR, "Kicker 102.5," Texarkana

KTCS, “KTCS 99.9,” Fort Smith

KWCK, "Continuous Country 99.9," Searcy

RADIO DJ of the Year

Beemer, KHOZ, Harrison

Billy Coble, KTPB, Pine Bluff

Greg Geary, KWCK, Searcy

Jess Jennings, KSSN, Little Rock

Marty Scarbrough, KASU, Jonesboro

PUBLICATION / BLOG / PODCAST of the Year

AY Magazine

Cleveland County Herald

The Pam Setser Show

Stuttgart Daily Leader

The TeleTime Show

VENUE of the Year

The Collins Theatre (Paragould)

The Farm (Eureka Springs)

The Hall (Little Rock)

King's Live Music (Conway)

The Woodlands Auditorium (Hot Springs Village)

BASS PLAYER of the Year

Aaron Mashburn, Dennis Crouch, Doug DeForest, Garrett Jones, Michael Rinne

DRUMMER of the Year

Adam Parker, David O'Neal, Evan Hutchings, Quinn Hill, Ryan Cotroneo

FIDDLE PLAYER of the Year

George Mason, Jenee Fleenor, Mary Parker, Nathan Agdeppa, Tim Crouch

GUITAR PLAYER of the Year

Billy Lowe III, Jon Conley, Kyle Bruich, Luke Williams, Randall George

SPECIALTY / UTILITY MUSICIAN of the Year

DeWayne Rice, Jeremy Huddleston, Josh Matheny, Michael Heavner, Walker Robinson



Reynolds Performance Hall, known for hosting world-class entertainment provides the perfect backdrop for such a meaningful celebration. Its welcoming atmosphere ensures that every note, every speech, and every emotional moment will resonate throughout the hall.

Whether you are a lifelong country devotee, a supporter of local music, or simply someone who enjoys a night filled with heartfelt performances and Southern charm, the Arkansas Country Music Awards promises to deliver an experience that is both entertaining and deeply meaningful.

Tickets and additional information about the 2026 Arkansas Country Music Awards can be found at arkansasmusic.org. One thing is certain: on June 1, Conway will be the place where Arkansas country music history is celebrated, new stars are lifted up, and audiences leave humming tunes all the way home. I can't wait!



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