Playful People Productions to Present Interactive Cooking Classes

Playful People Productions, following enthusiastic response to its previous interactive cooking classes, is reviving its interactive Zoom cook-a-longs.

Participants will receive a list of ingredients to collect and prep work to do, then tune in on their chosen Sunday to follow along in creating a delicious meal and enjoying a mini-class or performance from that week's host. To register ($25 per class) visit https://playfulpeople.org/ or call (408) 878-5362.

In Playful People's popular series, hosts demonstrate and share one or two favorite recipes: ones which they've been eating and/or preparing since childhood, or ones that are traditional in their culture. Attendees can make the meal along with the host and then enjoy eating it as a virtual, interactive family. Before, during, or after food preparation, hosts offer their talents in singing, teaching mini-yoga or dance lessons, playing instruments, and more. Whether undertaken as a culinary family adventure, or a unique at-home date night, the interactive cooking class is as easy as signing up, purchasing easy-to-find ingredients, and following the prep instructions.

On November 21, 4-7pm, "Lasagne and Laughs." Stephanie Crowley will be making a traditional Italian lasagne from her family's recipe and highlighting the many different ways it can be made (vegetarian, vegan, "white" lasagne, various additions, fresh or dried noodles) as well as how to avoid common pitfalls. While the lasagne cooks she will show some of her handmade sock puppets, and fun ways to create them. Her love of theater and fun led her, last year, to create 39 puppets for a filmed production of a sock puppet Shakespeare play. Crowley is the publicist for Playful People Productions.

On December 19, 4-6pm, "Stone Soup; Rockin' Songs." Sara Tavernise and her adult children Sylvia and Charlotte will share their family's favorite dinner: soup. The three will teach the fundamentals of soup making, and how to use holiday leftovers in ways that create delicious dishes in their own right. They will also create a scrumptious, gluten-free banana bread and share the secrets of powerful and entertaining storytelling through music and song. Tavernise is the Interim Co-Executive Director of Playful People Productions.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults and stages performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D'Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.

