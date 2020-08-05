Collins Theatre Announces Plans For Expansion

The Foundation has decided to name the 118 building after its president, Joe Wessell.

The Collins Theatre Foundation has purchased the two buildings beside the theatre, allowing for an expansion for the first time since 1962, KAIT8 reports.

McCarroll Printing Inc. will occupy the building for up to five years, or until they decide to retire.

Foundation chairman Andrew Fulkerson's great-grandparents built the theatre in 1925, and ran it until 1985 when they gave it to the Greene County Fine Arts Council. The Collins Theatre Foundation was formed, and took control of the theatre, in 1990.

The Foundation is now focusing on renovating the 118 building beside the theatre.

"We needed more restrooms for some of the more heavily attended shows," Fulkerson said. "This is going to give us the opportunity to do that. It's also going to be a great chance to have an additional facility as a meeting room for community events."

A prep kitchen will be added, and a chairlift will be installed in the future, to accommodate the two-foot difference in height between the foundation of the 118 building and the Collins Theatre. The next steps for the remodel include getting the plans approved.

The Foundation has decided to name the 118 building after its president, Joe Wessell.

"Joe Wessell has done more than anyone individual to benefit the theatre over the last 30 years than anybody I can think of," Fulkerson said. "We couldn't think of anybody better to put their name on this building than Joe Wessell."

A photograph of the future 'Wessell Building' was presented to Joe Wessell on Monday.

Read more on KAIT8.

