Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Summer Education Programs

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce a summer of four different week-long theatre education day-camps for middle and high school students.



Each program is one week long between July 18 and July 29, 2022, consisting of full-day sessions and concluding with a final showcase performance. Auditions are not required for enrollment, except for Musical Theatre Conservatory. Class sizes are limited. All students will be required to present proof of full and up-to-date vaccination against COVID-19. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available upon application, as well as payment plans. More information can be found at www.TheRep.org/classes-and-camps/ including course descriptions, dates and times, how to register, audition information, and how to apply for scholarships.

FINAL WEEKEND OF PERFORMANCES FOR SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY:

The critically-acclaimed comedy that's taking the theatre world by storm comes to The Rep's stage. Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Global Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends. This buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe. The Hollywood Reporter called the play "...ferociously entertaining...as heartwarming as it is hilarious."

Performances end March 20. The full schedule of performances and COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found at www.TheRep.org. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

SINGLE TICKETS FOR INTO THE WOODS ON SALE MARCH 25:

The enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond "happily ever after" runs April 18 through May 15, 2022. Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a 2nd beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant. More information, the full schedule of performances, and COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found at www.TheRep.org. Group tickets of 10 or more can be purchased now by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Single tickets go on sale March 25, 2022.

ABOUT THE SUMMER 2022 COURSES

Collaborative Theatre Performance | Rising 6th - 12th Grades

Dates: July 11th - 15th, 2022Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Tuition: $350*Grades: Rising 6th - 12thLocation: The Rep, 601 Main St, 72201Showcase: Friday, July 15th at 4:00 p.m.

In this week-long session, students will work with a team of industry experts who will take students on a journey from play to performance. This session will explore contemporary performance using the fundamentals of preparing a monologue or scene, mask, and puppetry. As an ensemble, students will step into the mindset of constructing the world that surrounds them while they act. We'll highlight the importance of collaboration between actor and designer with a hands-on section where they learn to design for theatre. This fast-paced Acting session will culminate in a sharing of highlights from the week. Students with interest in acting or design should apply. No previous theatre experience necessary.

Musical Theatre | Rising 6th - 8th Grades

Dates: July 18th - July 22nd, 2022Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Tuition: $350*Grades: Rising 6th - 8thLocation: The Rep, 601 Main St, 72201Showcases: Friday, July 19 at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In this week-long session, students will work with a team of industry experts to explore the genre of musical theatre. This week is perfectly suited for students who are passionate about musical theatre, excited to collaborate with peers and professionals, and interested in expanding their theatre skill set. With a balanced combination of training, rehearsal, and performance, students will participate in daily acting, dance, and singing exercises, applying these skills in an exciting showcase presented at the end of the week for friends and family in the Black Box.

Musical Theatre Conservatory | Rising 9th - 12th Grades

Dates: July 25th - July 29th, 2022Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Tuition: $400*Grades: Rising 9th - 12th (2022 high school graduates welcome)Location: The Rep, 601 Main St, 72201Showcases: Friday, July 29th at 4:00 p.m.

In this collegiate-style, one-week summer session, high school students will learn from out-of -town Broadway professionals in a combination of acting and musical theatre training, rehearsal, and performance. Daily core classes in acting, dance, and musical theatre will challenge students to explore the nuances of theatre technique, and elective courses will grant students an opportunity to choose specialized areas of study. The session culminates in the development of an original showcase, combining acting and musical theatre pieces, performed in the Black Box for family and friends.

This session is ideal for students who are passionate about theatre, excited to collaborate in a pre-professional environment with peers and industry experts, and looking to grow and develop as artists. Demonstrated interest in theatre in the form of a recommendation letter or resume with prior experience required.

Technical Theatre | Rising 9th - 12th Graders

Dates: July 25th - 29th, 2022Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Tuition: $350Grades: Rising 9th - 12thLocation: The Rep, 601 Main Street, 72201

In this week-long session, this summer's technical Theater camp features an expansive 5 day experience focusing on the many aspects of putting on a play at The Rep. Each day students will focus on a different area of study of technical theater such as lighting, construction, painting, props, costumes, and sound. Students can expect a classroom study structure in the morning with a more in depth history of craft before that afternoon being able to get a more hands on experience with the staff working on their next upcoming project. This program is geared towards High school age students who are interested in finding out more about what it really takes to put on a play and the true workings of the backstage.