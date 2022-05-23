A CHORUS LINE Launches International Tour From Walton Arts Center

Although Walton Arts Center's P&G Broadway Series recently wrapped up with a successful run of Fiddler on the Roof, fans have one more chance this season to catch a Broadway show this season.

A Chorus Line will play in a limited four-show run June 24-26. Walton Arts Center is hosting tech rehearsals and preview performances for the new production of the Broadway classic before it launches on an Asian tour. The performances in Northwest Arkansas are the only opportunities to see this new tour in the United States.

From legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch comes the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation, A Chorus Line. Casting for a new Broadway musical is almost complete, and for 17 dancers, this audition is the chance of a lifetime. A Chorus Line brilliantly evokes both the glamour and grind of showbiz. It's the musical for everyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more.

Songs and, of course, incredible dance numbers fill the stage in this show that first debuted in 1975. With lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, the musical has been an audience favorite for nearly 50 years.

Tickets for A Chorus Line are $33-$62 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

Masks are encouraged but not required at this Walton Arts Center show. Patrons should be aware that masking protocols may vary from artist to artist. If you have questions about an upcoming performance, please visit the policies at www.waltonartscenter.org, or call the box office at 479.443.5600.