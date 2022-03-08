2022-23 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series Announced at Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center announced the 2022-23 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, featuring six must-see shows, during a live sneak peek event this evening.

Broadway subscriptions are on sale now and include My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Chicago, Tootsie, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Hadestown. With a combined total of 26 Tony Awards, this is Walton Arts Center's most awarded season to date. Broadway subscribers will get tickets to all six shows and be guaranteed first access for the 2023-24 Northwest Arkansas debut of Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird.

"It's rare that one season would contain two recent Tony Award-winning best musicals and a Tony winner for best revival of a musical," said Scott Galbraith, vice president of programming and executive producer for Walton Arts Center. "This lineup really is a testament to how the touring Broadway industry has come to value Northwest Arkansas audiences, and we're ecstatic about that."

Subscribers get the best seats at the best price for all Broadway shows along with discounts on most other shows during the season, free ticket exchange and replacement and priority access to new shows added to the season.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $312 to $463 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinees, and $367 to $542 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on performance selected and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

Subscriptions are available now for a limited time and can be renewed or purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, by calling the subscriber concierge at 479.571.2785 or in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm. Single tickets to all Broadway and other shows in the 2022-23 season will be available later this summer.

My Fair Lady

Aug. 9-14

8 shows

From Lincoln Center Theater, which brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Lowe's My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Magazine). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't it Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Sept. 20-25

8 shows

Arkansas Premiere

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team ted by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven") and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Chicago

Nov. 8-13

8 shows

Tony Award for Best Musical Revival

After 25 years, Chicago is still one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. As the show celebrates its 25th anniversary, you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still... Chicago.

Tootsie

Jan. 17-22

8 shows

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsie it is!"

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Feb 9-19

14 shows

Tony Award for Best Musical

Arkansas Premiere

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory. It's a world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrman's revolutionary film comes to life on stage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love. With a book by Tony Award-winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award-winner Justin Levine and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it's a state of mind.

Hadestown

May 23-28

8 shows

Tony Award for Best Musical

Arkansas Premiere

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Hadestown intertwines two mythical tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never let's go.

Support for Walton Arts Center is provided, in part, by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Walton Arts Center is Arkansas' largest and busiest performing arts presenter. Each year more than 215,000 people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and beyond attend more than 300 public events at Walton Arts Center, including performances, rehearsals, community gatherings, receptions, weddings and more. Approximately 35,000 students and teachers participate annually in arts learning programs at Walton Arts Center, and almost 250 volunteers donate 28,000 hours of time each year to its operations. Walton Arts Center presents entertainers and artists from around the world including Broadway musicals, renowned dance companies, International Artists, up-and-coming jazz musicians and more. As a non-profit organization, Walton Arts Center enjoys the generous support of public sector funding, corporate sponsorship and private donors, allowing audience members to enjoy world-class performances at a great price. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.