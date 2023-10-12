Sin Sity Sisters To Host 80s-Themed Project Nunway Charity Event

Event Date: Saturday, Oct. 14.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

The always-outrageous Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will present their annual fundraising event, "Project Nunway," on Saturday, Oct. 14, in SAHARA Theatre at SAHARA Las Vegas. Proceeds from this year's event will support the Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program (SADAP), which provides life-saving medications to people living with HIV/AIDS.

This year's fashion competition will feature original, avant-garde fashions from local designers centered around the theme of 80's REWIND competing against one another for bragging rights to claim the title for the year. In keeping with the anti-consumerism and eco-sustainable nature of Project Nunway, designers will execute fabulous ensembles using recycled, found and unpurchased materials.

RuPaul Drag Race Alums Chad Michaels and Alexis Mateo will be performing, with Mateo acting as the charismatic event host.

Each of 16 designers will be paired with a Sin Sity Sister to interpret theme, design and execution. Each designer will be judged for their creativity, talent, individuality, vision and overall garment creation. Winners will be chosen for the best overall look, theme interpretation, audience response and model "werking" the runway.

The Sin Sity Sisters have raised more than $1 million to support Southern Nevadans in need through their SADAP program. SADAP assists all individuals in the community regardless of race, age or gender. SADAP was created to help give life-saving assistance to anyone who is above 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. For 16 years, SADAP has assisted clients with obtaining HIV/ AIDS Medication, Health Insurance as well as helping to prevent the disease by assisting with Prep and PEP. Most clients have been able to obtain what they need within 24 to 48 hours of contacting the Sisters. In addition, the Sisters raise money for the LGBTQ+ organizations throughout the year. To learn more about the SADAP program, please visit https://www.sinsitysisters.org/sadap.

WHERE:

SAHARA Theatre

SAHARA Las Vegas

2535 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

TICKETS:

Tickets are currently available Click Here or by visiting the Sisters' website here. Prices start at $50. Guests must be 18 years or older to enter and 21 years or older to consume alcohol.

ABOUT THE SIN SITY SISTERS OF PERPETUAL INDULGENCE

The Holy Order Sin Sity Sisters is a 501(c)(3) Nevada non-profit organization founded on Jul 4, 2005. Guided by the global mission of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc., to promulgate universal joy and expiate stigmatic guilt, the Sin Sity Sisters have raised more than $1 million to support Southern Nevadans in need through their SADAP program (Sisters AIDS Assistance Program). In addition, the Sisters raise money for the LGBTQ+ organizations throughout the year.

ABOUT PROJECT NUNWAY

Created by Sister Baba Ganesh of the San Francisco House and inspired by Federico Fellini's 1972 film "Roma" and Bravo's "Project Runway," Project Nunway is an annual fashion fundraiser that pairs Sisters with designers to create a high fashion look based on a theme. The event celebrates art, fashion, design, queer diversity and creativity while providing a venue for new and talented designers and students a platform to celebrate who they are becoming in the fashion world. Project Nunway challenges participants to create a look that celebrates Queer Nuns and innovative vision, encouraging creative designs that are made from non-conventional and recycled items with little to no cash.




