SIX Begins Runs at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

SIX The Musical celebrated its highly anticipated royal opening at The Palazzo® Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas on March 23, 2023. The sold-out audience was filled with VIPs and musical theatre enthusiasts alike, who were treated to an electrifying performance of the global phenomenon with multiple standing ovations. The show is now open for a strictly limited seven-week engagement at The Venetian Resort now through May 7, 2023.

SIX, from Tony Award®‐winning creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum, is the new original musical that everyone is losing their head over. The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

With record‐breaking productions around the world-including London's West End, a UK tour, Broadway and two North American tours (Aragon and Boleyn)-SIX has quickly become a global sensation thanks to its catchy, concert feel, approachable 80 minute run-time and viral online fan base affectionately known as 'the Queendom.'

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month and has now been streamed over 41 million times.

Tickets start at $69.99, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at VenetianLasVegas.com, SixOnBroadway.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469. SIX performs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.